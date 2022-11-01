Automating the accounts receivable process makes it truly frictionless

Technology drives enhanced order-to-cash

O2C technology has come a long way over the last few years – especially with the advent of autonomous, data-driven accounts receivable platforms.

Implementing a cloud-based O2C platform enables you to:

Automate your customer communications in a timelier and proactive way

Analyze customer behaviors and payment trends quickly and easily

Notate client accounts to make recording and tracking actions much easier

Carry out automated and timely follow ups.

All of this impacts customer experience in a positive way, reducing friction in the collections environment and improving your accounts receivable process. In addition, leveraging accounts receivable tools such as High Radius ensure speedier, more thorough follow ups – driving better reporting and significantly improved customer and employee satisfaction.

Tangible benefits that go beyond collections

It’s also important to note that an autonomous O2C platform does a lot more than just handling collections. It also improves claims reduction, cash applications, and credit management, which brings real, tangible results to your company – reducing days sales outstanding and days deduction outstanding, while increasing cash flow and working capital.

The bottom line is: implementing a next-generation, autonomous O2C platform can future-proof your accounts receivable operations, helping your organization move towards the Frictionless Enterprise.

To learn more about how Capgemini’s AI.Receivables solution helps implement an autonomous, frictionless O2C platform across your accounts receivable function, contact: jose.zamora@capgemini.com