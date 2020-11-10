Renewable Enterprises for Consumer Products

The consumer product industry is witnessing a pivotal shift of technology-driven transformations. A digital path to purchase, a hyper-connected “anytime-anywhere” consumer, the need for a sustainable real-time supply chain traceability, a wish for personalization, an omnichannel experience and a health and wellness focus are the clear fundamental drivers to the trends in the market. The need for adoption of technologies at an unprecedented scale is causing major challenges for consumer product goods companies, making them grapple with a fundamental question: How do I keep pace with the new paradigms?

Consumer products companies constantly need to accelerate time to market with outcomes. They need to respond to dynamic demands quickly and profitably. The capabilities delivered with SAP S/4HANA and the preconfigured native integration with line-of-business (LoB) solutions help ensure processes run smoothly and efficiently across the total engagement lifecycle, allowing companies to reach, engage, and serve consumers with timely, tailored, and relevant offers along the entire path to purchase. How could you tie along innovation in procurement, manufacturing, supply chain, sales and marketing and finance while continuing and adapting operations and business models?

I believe investing in analytics to better understand inside-out and outside-in data and scenarios are one part of this story. Creating seamless delightful consistent customer experiences to realize the potential of Industry 4.0 is the true differentiator.

Being a Renewable Enterprise will help transform their businesses and make the shift to embrace customer centricity and new megatrends. The comprehensive rapid reorganization of the consumer products industry must be agile since it has far-reaching consequences for the entire ecosystem and value chains. For instance, CPG industry sales and marketing leader, Acosta, reports that more than 73% of consumers are willing to change their purchasing habits to improve the environment emphasizing sustainability. Technology for good!

A renewable enterprise builds a right technology foundation that enables extracting value, increase revenues, redefine delightful customer experiences, and respond to future business disruptions. Capgemini’s SAP-qualified partner packaged solution for SAP S/4HANA – CPGPATH helps in transforming the digital core for consumer products clients by understanding the business and technological conversation starters. Our intelligent accelerators and innovations to tackle increased costs, customer loyalty, fulfillment among others are helping clients stay ahead of the curve with the dynamic market trends.

At Capgemini we have helped hundreds of customers get the best in their transformation journey, starting with assessments focusing on the business ambition and levers of change, translating them into achievable target business models and operating models to deliver business value faster. How can Capgemini and SAP help become your digital platform provider and agile innovation and transformation partner? To learn more, see our demos and accelerators live in action or contact me directly.