World FinTech Report eBook: Smart & Snackable!

The Financial Services industry is moving to a shared marketplace where banks must think beyond open banking and transition to an impending phase we call Open X. This Open X ecosystem will feature new roles and new entrants that challenge traditional banking assumptions.

The eBook explores:

  • The key drivers and components of Open X and the vital role of APIs in this environment
  • The barriers and enablers to Open X adoption
  • The different roles banks can play within the new ecosystem, from supplier and aggregator to orchestrator
  • How Capgemini can help bankers undergo the necessary transformation
