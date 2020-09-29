Select which Site you would like to reach:

World Energy Markets Observatory, 22nd Edition

A world report that tracks the development and transformation of energy markets

Pre-register to receive the 22nd edition of the World Energy Markets Observatory (WEMO), our annual research report that tracks the development and transformation of energy markets around the world. We analyze the current conditions and transformation of the electricity, oil & gas and environmental markets in Europe, North America, Australia, Southeast Asia, India and China.

This year’s report balances two opposing narratives: a continuation of evolution throughout 2019; and the dramatic and profound industry-wide impact of COVID-19 in 2020 that has reset the baseline and stabled our new normal.

Backed by extensive data, we examine these key topics: climate change & regulatory policies, energy transition & sustainability efforts, infrastructure & security of supply and transformation.

Be one of the first to receive the report by pre-registering: 

 

Meet our experts

>

Philippe Vié

Expert in Smart homes, Smart Meter Network Operations / AMI, Utilities Transformation

>

Randall Cozzens

>

Jan Lindhaus

I help my clients to drive platform-based transformation to establish new ways of working , embracing digital to address the challenges of the energy transition and outperform benchmark and competition.

>

James Forrest

