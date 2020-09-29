Pre-register to receive the 22nd edition of the World Energy Markets Observatory (WEMO), our annual research report that tracks the development and transformation of energy markets around the world. We analyze the current conditions and transformation of the electricity, oil & gas and environmental markets in Europe, North America, Australia, Southeast Asia, India and China.

This year’s report balances two opposing narratives: a continuation of evolution throughout 2019; and the dramatic and profound industry-wide impact of COVID-19 in 2020 that has reset the baseline and stabled our new normal.

Backed by extensive data, we examine these key topics: climate change & regulatory policies, energy transition & sustainability efforts, infrastructure & security of supply and transformation.

