We talk Software with Stefan Fütterling

Stefan Fütterling is the Account Chief Architect for Daimler at Capgemini. He has more than 20 years of experience as an enterprise architect working with application and platform architectures, software development methods, DevOps, Cloud, application modernization and team leadership. His current role is focused on the role of software across the whole product lifecycle from product development to new services for the end-users of the products.

In our new Point of View, Stefan Fütterling describes a new era for automotive, where software, cloud and smart connectivity enable continuous vehicle enhancements post-purchase and throughout the lifetime of a car.

