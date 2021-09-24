Select which Site you would like to reach:

automotive

We talk Software with Frank Drewek

Frank Drewek is Vice President and Global Account Delivery Partner for the Volkswagen Group at Capgemini. He has more than 20 years of experience in software engineering and managing large-scale projects for automotive clients. His current focus is on the industry challenges of digitalization, and helping clients manage the change of software’s importance from IT commodity to a core driver of innovation. 

In our new Point of View, Frank Drewek explores the strategic need for OEMs to prioritize software-driven transformation (SDT) and take the lead on meeting customers’ evolving expectations.

Watch the interview with Frank Drewek

Visit this page to watch the interviews with other Capgemini experts around software-driven transformation.

Please submit your details below to start the conversation now with Frank Drewek:

Thank you for the submission.

We are sorry, the form submission failed. Please try again.

Capgemini We Talk Software...

File size: 1.93 MB File type: PDF
Download icon

Read our latest research on software-driven transformation

Next Destination: Software

How automotive OEMs can harness the potential of software-driven transformation

Read more icon
Next Destination: Software

We respect your privacy

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. They help us to improve site performance, present you relevant advertising and enable you to share content in social media.

 

You may accept all cookies, or choose to manage them individually. You can change your settings at any time by clicking Cookie Settings available in the footer of every page.

 

For more information related to the cookies, please visit our cookie policy.

Allow all cookies Manage cookie settings Decline all cookies