We talk Software with Alexandre Audoin

Alexandre is leading the global automotive industry for the Capgemini Group and for Capgemini Engineering (former Altran). Before joining Altran in 2012, Alexandre gained in-depth industry experience at Renault and PSA Group with a focus on engineering and powertrain activities. With his wide range of expertise, especially within Intelligent industry, Alexandre continues to shape Capgemini’s position within the industry and help clients to master their transformation.

In a recent interview, Alexandre Audoin advises OEMs on how to take their new software-centric architecture live by 2024 – 2025.

During this year’s IAA event in Munich, Alexandre Audoin was joined by a team of experts on 09 September at 5 pm to reveal the findings of the CRI report: Destination Software. Click here to register for an online replay of the session.

