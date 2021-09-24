Select which Site you would like to reach:

automotive

We talk Software with Alexandre Audoin

Alexandre is leading the global automotive industry for the Capgemini Group and for Capgemini Engineering (former Altran). Before joining Altran in 2012, Alexandre gained in-depth industry experience at Renault and PSA Group with a focus on engineering and powertrain activities. With his wide range of expertise, especially within Intelligent industry, Alexandre continues to shape Capgemini’s position within the industry and help clients to master their transformation.

In a recent interview, Alexandre Audoin advises OEMs on how to take their new software-centric architecture live by 2024 – 2025.

Watch the interview with Alexandre Audoin

During this year’s IAA event in Munich, Alexandre Audoin was joined by a team of experts on 09 September at 5 pm to reveal the findings of the CRI report: Destination Software. Click here to register for an online replay of the session.

Visit this page to watch the interviews with other Capgemini experts around software-driven transformation.

Please submit your details below to start the conversation now with Alexandre Audoin:

Thank you for the submission.

We are sorry, the form submission failed. Please try again.

Capgemini We Talk Software...

File size: 1.93 MB File type: PDF
Download icon

Read our latest research on software-driven transformation

Next Destination: Software

How automotive OEMs can harness the potential of software-driven transformation

Read more icon
Next Destination: Software

We respect your privacy

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. They help us to improve site performance, present you relevant advertising and enable you to share content in social media.

 

You may accept all cookies, or choose to manage them individually. You can change your settings at any time by clicking Cookie Settings available in the footer of every page.

 

For more information related to the cookies, please visit our cookie policy.

Allow all cookies Manage cookie settings Decline all cookies