TechnoVision 2022 : Trends for Business Decision Makers

From dealing with sudden crises to managing customer expectations and onto strategic management of technology and innovation, successful businesses determine which technologies will benefit their organization and use these systems and services effectively in their digital transformation journey.

Every business is now a Technology Business. The underlying role of technology across modern organizations means C-suite executives must understand how emerging technologies will impact the business in both the short and longer term.

That’s where TechnoVision 2022 gives business executives a crucial advantage. TechnoVision is our proven source of change-making advice that is written by our leading experts. A trusted and insightful technology guide, the 2022 edition of TechnoVision will help you and your C-suite peers to help formulate enterprise strategies and transformation plans.

TechnoVision 2022: Being like water

A flood of technologies – from artificial intelligence to edge computing and onto the internet of things – continues to bombard the business. Knowing how to deal with this deluge and exploit technology for business advantage is a complex task.

Executives need the fluidity and adaptability to react to the fast-changing environment in which their business operates. We believe that “being like water” will allow you and your business to develop the right mindset and to plan for the future, whatever that might bring.

The most successful executives will use technology to generate value in two ways: they will develop reimagined and tech-led business models that help their companies excel; and they will use technology trends to innovate, adapt, and achieve corporate and societal goals in a sustainable manner.

TechnoVision 2022 brings together our collective wisdom and highlights how the key technology themes will bubble up to the surface and allow pioneering business leaders to break new ground for their employees, their customers and the world at large.

Seven key trends that you need to understand

TechnoVision 2022 categorizes today’s key technology trends into six well-defined containers. From user experience and collaboration, via data and process automation, all the way through to infrastructure and applications, these containers provide a snapshot of innovation and allow you and your business colleagues to see what’s coming next.

A seventh container – Balance by Design – offers a series of overarching design principles, so you can think about how you and your business will apply the technological trends and create transformational impact:

You Experience – Delivering immersive and highly personalized, seamless user experiences across customers, employees, and even partners. We Collaborate – Working together in new, different and disparate ways across organizations and sectors, with mesh-style, loosely coupled collaboration. Thriving on Data – Using data to power superior customer experiences, highly tuned operations, and smart, self-optimizing products and services. Process on the Fly – Exploiting breakthroughs in intelligent automation and touchless execution to reduce inefficiencies and focus on areas that create value. Applications Unleashed – Creating a finely tuned portfolio of services that are highly accessible and easy to connect, both inside and outside the organization. Invisible Infostructure – Building an IT infrastructure that’s omnipresent and that securely manages networking, compute, data, application services, and devices. Balance by Design – Balancing the interests of stakeholders across short and long term, centralized and decentralized, friendly and authoritative, purposeful and spontaneous.

Building a better future, together

TechnoVision 2022 brings fresh thinking to address the key technology business issues of today, and it should help you design, plan, and get the future your organization wants.

It is your guide to what’s coming next, but it’s also much more than an annual trends document: we recognize that developments in technology are in a constant state of flux.

As a continuation of TechnoVision 2022, we’re planning for a steady release of Sector Playbooks throughout the year that show the impact of technology trends and industry-specific opportunities.

We want to help your business to thrive and grow. TechnoVision 2022 is our guide to the technology trends that will enable your organization to reach its potential. We can’t wait to hear what you achieve.

Schedule a TechnoVision discussion with our experts