Select which Site you would like to reach:

TechnoVision

TechnoVision is Capgemini’s specialist source of annual technology guidance equips enterprises with a route map around emerging technology trends and innovations affecting organizations both today and tomorrow.

TechnoVision 2022, in its 14th edition builds on our long standing heritage of expert guidance. Every business is a technology business. In a rapidly changing technological universe, more is demanded now, with a need to respond faster than ever before. Mastering a Technology Business requires an insight of the industry’s key trends, an understanding of how to make them work, and how to move from simply articulating aspirations to actually “Being Like Water” as a fluid and responsive Technology Business.

It is designed as an accessible, well-structured framework, describing 37 technology trends that help business and technology leaders navigate from insight to action.

TechnoVision 2022 categorizes today’s key technology trends into six well-defined containers. From user experience and collaboration, via data and process automation, all the way through to infrastructure and applications, these containers provide a snapshot of innovation:

  • A wide-ranging CIO report delves into those containers and describes 37 technology trends in detail, based on the contributions of Capgemini’s global experts. Practitioners can use these detailed descriptions to understand how emerging technologies might be applied in their businesses.
  • A focused CXO report shares the business benefits of the six containers that we identify, showing how a sharp focus on the key technology business issues of today can allow executives to design, plan and get the future its organization wants.

Read more on our editions

TechnoVision 2018: The Impact of AI

A proven source of technology guidance to help enterprises navigate the compelling and...

Read more icon
TechnoVision 2018: The Impact of AI

TechnoVision 2020: change making simplified

Digital technology gives everyone involved in running modern businesses an opportunity to...

Read more icon
TechnoVision 2020: change making simplified

TechnoVision 2021 – technology trends in business

TechnoVision 2021 builds on our long-standing heritage of expert guidance – it’s the 13th...

Read more icon
TechnoVision 2021 – technology trends in business

We respect your privacy

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. They help us to improve site performance, present you relevant advertising and enable you to share content in social media.

 

You may accept all cookies, or choose to manage them individually. You can change your settings at any time by clicking Cookie Settings available in the footer of every page.

 

For more information related to the cookies, please visit our cookie policy.

Allow all cookies Manage cookie settings Decline all cookies