SILICON VALLEY SPOTLIGHT MEMBERSHIP

We’re always eager to connect with the most exciting companies based in Silicon Valley whose technologies and investments are pioneering game-changing products and innovations in their industries. Our clients from around the globe look to the ambition, ideas and leadership from San Francisco and the Valley for inspiration, education and opportunity. This program facilitates powerful connection points, introductions and pathways to collaborating on new and exciting partnerships.

Interested in becoming a member of Capgemini’s Silicon Valley Spotlight Program? Fill in the form below and a member of our team will be in touch.