Future role of the CISO: Basement or Boardroom

Embed security as a business enabler with our security transformation roadmap

The new thought leadership report, Future role of the CISO: Basement or Boardroomdeveloped by IDC and commissioned by Capgemini,  positively shift the perception of security among stakeholders by building on insight gained through 1,000 interviews with IT and business senior leadership across the UK, France, the Netherlands, the US, Germany, Australia, China, India, Japan, and Singapore.

The research highlights how the role of the CISO and the way in which they are perceived by the business is changing. This road map shows how CISOs, business managers, and transformation leaders can build on that change in perception and establish security as a business enabler; it also looks into how Covid-19 presents an opportunity to pull these various business units together under a “trust purpose,” the effect of which will persist in your organization for a decade.

Based on the research, IDC has identified eight key attributes/themes for the contemporary CISO role as follows:

IDC CISO Themes

The road map highlights the inter-relation between each of these attributes and how to establish change within your organization.

To read more about this and the role that each of these leaders has in enabling better cybersecurity you can access the interactive security transformation road map or download the report .

Report: FUTURE ROLE OF THE...

Cybersecurity is a business differentiator

CEOs & Business Leaders

  • Approach strategy with security as an embedded part of the planning process. It is your responsibility to make this a reality.
  • Treat security as an enabler and involve the security function earlier in the process to reduce risk and increase efficiencies in process.
  • Bring the CISO function higher up the decision-making process and embed them in all strategic decision-making activity.

Digital & Transformational Leaders

  • Put digital trust as a cornerstone for building services, products, and initiatives.
  • Support and advocate the automation and integration of security into processes across the organization.
  • Support a collaborative spirit for organizationwide security transformation by empowering champions.

CISOs & Cybersecurity Leaders

  • Formalize the security program and integrating it with the overall governance framework.
  • Distribute security liability to corporate stakeholders enabling them to evaluate and accept risks in support of business strategy.
  • Build business connections with the set of cross-functional KPIs that blend security and other functions' responsibilities.

