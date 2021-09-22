Select which Site you would like to reach:

Capgemini Research Institute

Protected: Discussion with Stephane Kasriel, Former Chief Executive Officer, Upwork

There is no excerpt because this is a protected post.

Browse other articles on the future of work

Protected: Discussion with Brigette McInnis-Day, Vice President Human Resources Google Cloud, Google

There is no excerpt because this is a protected post.

Read more icon
Protected: Discussion with Brigette McInnis-Day, Vice President Human Resources Google Cloud, Google

Shayne Elliott, CEO, ANZ in discussion with Aiman Ezzat, CEO, Capgemini

The CEO Corner

Read more icon
Shayne Elliott, CEO, ANZ in discussion with Aiman Ezzat, CEO, Capgemini

Discussion with Charise Le, Chief Human Resources Officer, Schneider Electric

Ensuring a global and local people response to the pandemic

Read more icon
Discussion with Charise Le, Chief Human Resources Officer, Schneider Electric

Discussion with Thierry Baril, Chief Human Resources Officer, Airbus

Preparing the aviation workforce for the skills of tomorrow

Read more icon
Discussion with Thierry Baril, Chief Human Resources Officer, Airbus

Discussion with Gloria Chen, Executive Vice President, Employee Experience, Adobe

Leading with authenticity through the pandemic

Read more icon
Discussion with Gloria Chen, Executive Vice President, Employee Experience, Adobe

Discussion with Rémi Lugagne Delpon, Senior Vice President Human Relations, L’Oréal Asia Pacific

Balancing the risks and rewards of new ways of working

Read more icon
Discussion with Rémi Lugagne Delpon, Senior Vice President Human Relations, L’Oréal Asia Pacific

Discussion with Sheila Jordan, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Honeywell

Accelerating the pace of decision-making with remote working

Read more icon
Discussion with Sheila Jordan, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Honeywell

Peter Cappelli, Professor of Management at The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania

The impacts of new ways of working on the labor market and HR strategies

Read more icon
Peter Cappelli, Professor of Management at The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania

Article by Lynda Gratton, Professor of Management Practice, London Business School

How hybrid is changing the experience of work

Read more icon
Article by Lynda Gratton, Professor of Management Practice, London Business School

Article by Stijn Broecke & Veerle Miranda, Senior Economists, OECD

The future of work for youth

Read more icon
Article by Stijn Broecke & Veerle Miranda, Senior Economists, OECD

Article by Kelly Palmer, Chief Learning and Talent Officer, Degreed

Jailbreak the degree: upskilling is the currency of the future of work

Read more icon
Article by Kelly Palmer, Chief Learning and Talent Officer, Degreed

Perspective by Anne Lebel, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Capgemini

The leadership imperative: moving to a trust-based work culture

Read more icon
Perspective by Anne Lebel, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Capgemini

Perspective by Claudia Crummenerl, Managing Director, People and Organization, Capgemini Invent

Why organizations need to evolve their social contract to support their whole workforce

Read more icon
Perspective by Claudia Crummenerl, Managing Director, People and Organization, Capgemini Invent

Perspective by Tim Ensor, Director of Artificial Intelligence, Cambridge Consultants

Everything has changed, and AI is ready to take us on the ride of our working lives

Read more icon
Perspective by Tim Ensor, Director of Artificial Intelligence, Cambridge Consultants

The Fluid Workforce Revolution – summary

How a blended workforce strategy is key to success in the age of AI and automation

Read more icon
The Fluid Workforce Revolution – summary

The Future of Work – summary

From remote to hybrid

Read more icon
The Future of Work – summary

We respect your privacy

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. They help us to improve site performance, present you relevant advertising and enable you to share content in social media.

 

You may accept all cookies, or choose to manage them individually. You can change your settings at any time by clicking Cookie Settings available in the footer of every page.

 

For more information related to the cookies, please visit our cookie policy.

Allow all cookies Manage cookie settings Decline all cookies