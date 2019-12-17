Select which Site you would like to reach:

Towards Ethical AI: Views from Experts and Practitioners

Experts agree – ethical AI holds the key to innovation

Artificial intelligence offers a huge opportunity for businesses, the economy and society, but significant questions are being raised about the ethical issues surrounding this technology. To truly harness and channel the potential of artificial intelligence, there is a need to build a strong ethical foundation, one that is built on transparency, accountability, and fairness.

Far-reaching impacts

For this edition of Conversations, Towards ethical AI, we spoke to leaders from various industries such as insurance, banking, and pharmaceutical, to academicians from leading institutes including Harvard University, University of Oxford, and MIT, as well as the director of DigitalEurope, an industry association. A number of critical insights emerged:

  • AI algorithms need to be both transparent and understandable
  • The ethics of AI needs to be a shared responsibility
  • There is a need to balance legislation with self-regulation to avoid stifling innovation
  • Team diversity is an important tool to tackle bias in AI

What does the future hold?

From concerns over autonomous vehicles to questions regarding what constitutes end-user consent, AI raises as many questions as it does answers. For this reason alone, it requires a solid ethical foundation. But such a foundation need not stifle technological advancement, innovation, or implementation. In fact, it holds the key to unlocking it.

Report – Conversations

Designing Ethical and Transparent AI for Healthcare

Saskia Steinacker, Bayer

Taking a Human-Centered Approach for Building Ethical and Transparent AI

Michael Natusch, Prudential

Leveraging the Power of Ethical and Transparent AI for Business Transformation

Paul Cobban, DBS

Understanding the Role of Principles, Standards, and Regulations in Creating Digital Ethics

Nicolas Economou, H5

Building Robust AI Through Interpretable AI Implementation

Marcin Detyniecki, AXA

Building Trust in AI-Based Decision Making by Understanding the Strengths and Limitations of Machines

Daniela Rus, MIT

The Virtuous Circle of Trusted AI: Turning Ethical and Transparent AI Into a Competitive Advantage

Luciano Floridi, University of Oxford

Making AI Accountable: Creating Openness and Transparency in AI

Ryan Budish, Harvard University

Unlocking the True Potential of AI Through Its Ethical Implementation

Cecilia Bonefeld-Dahl, DIGITALEUROPE

About the Capgemini Research Institute

Capgemini’s #1 ranked in-house think tank on all things digital

Experts

Jerome Buvat

Expert in Digital Transformation & Strategy, Strategy & Transformation

