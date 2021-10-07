Browse other articles on the future of work
Discussion with Brigette McInnis-Day, Vice President Human Resources Google Cloud, Google
Approaching culture and learning amid new ways of working
Discussion with Charise Le, Chief Human Resources Officer, Schneider Electric
Ensuring a global and local people response to the pandemic
Discussion with Thierry Baril, Chief Human Resources Officer, Airbus
Preparing the aviation workforce for the skills of tomorrow
Discussion with Gloria Chen, Executive Vice President, Employee Experience, Adobe
Leading with authenticity through the pandemic
Discussion with Rémi Lugagne Delpon, Senior Vice President Human Relations, L’Oréal Asia Pacific
Balancing the risks and rewards of new ways of working
Discussion with Sheila Jordan, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Honeywell
Accelerating the pace of decision-making with remote working
Peter Cappelli, Professor of Management at The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania
The impacts of new ways of working on the labor market and HR strategies
Article by Lynda Gratton, Professor of Management Practice, London Business School
How hybrid is changing the experience of work
Article by Kelly Palmer, Chief Learning and Talent Officer, Degreed
Jailbreak the degree: upskilling is the currency of the future of work
Perspective by Anne Lebel, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Capgemini
The leadership imperative: moving to a trust-based work culture
Perspective by Claudia Crummenerl, Managing Director, People and Organization, Capgemini Invent
Why organizations need to evolve their social contract to support their whole workforce
Perspective by Tim Ensor, Director of Artificial Intelligence, Cambridge Consultants
Everything has changed, and AI is ready to take us on the ride of our working lives
The Fluid Workforce Revolution – summary
How a blended workforce strategy is key to success in the age of AI and automation
The Future of Work – summary
From remote to hybrid
Discussion with Stephane Kasriel, Former Chief Executive Officer, Upwork
The future of work is the fluid worker