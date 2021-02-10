Select which Site you would like to reach:

Capgemini Research Institute

Conversations for Tomorrow

Welcome to Conversations for Tomorrow.

This quarterly review is Capgemini’s flagship publication targeted at a global audience. This is where we showcase diverse perspectives from best-in-class global brands, leading public figures, academics and influencers on a chosen theme. We feature a wide variety of content, including interviews, articles by guest contributors, and insights from some of the Institute’s reports.  Within such wealth and diversity of these global industry leaders’ opinions, there is something for everyone. We warmly invite you to explore an exclusive preview of the very first edition. Download here.

Subscribe to receive an advance copy of new reports from the Capgemini Research Institute:

Subscribe

Conversations for Tomorrow:...

File size: 1.42 MB File type: PDF
Download icon

Quarterly Editions

Conversations for Tomorrow: Edition 1

Sustainability: February 2021

Read more icon
Conversations for Tomorrow: Edition 1

Meet our Experts

>

Jerome Buvat

Expert in Digital Transformation & Strategy, Strategy & Transformation

>

Subrahmanyam KVJ

Expert in Digital Transformation, Future of Business, Innovation, Strategy

>

Marisa Slatter

Expert in Strategy & Transformation

We respect your privacy

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. They help us to improve site performance, present you relevant advertising and enable you to share content in social media.

 

You may accept all cookies, or choose to manage them individually. You can change your settings at any time by clicking Cookie Settings available in the footer of every page.

 

For more information related to the cookies, please visit our cookie policy.

Allow all cookies Manage cookie settings Decline all cookies