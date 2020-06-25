Recognition for Championing Diversity & Inclusion

Our efforts have been recognized externally by several professional bodies championing diversity & inclusion in the work place.
Our efforts have been recognized externally by several professional bodies championing diversity & inclusion in the work place. Examples from across our Global Capgemini footprint include:
- Economic Dividends for Gender Equality (EDGE) , re-certified 2019 to 2021 at the Access Level
- 2019 Best Places to Work for LGBT Equality (Corporate Equality Index)
- 2019 Canada’s Best Diversity Employers
- Capgemini is one of The Times Top 50 Employers for Women 2018
We are members of a range of institutes supporting the diversity & inclusion cause. Examples from across the globe include:
- Diversity Best Practices Member
- ITSMF
- HACE
- NGLCC (National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce) Corporate Partner
- Women’s Business Enterprise National Council
- National Minority Suppliers Development Council
Never were flexible working practices more important than in our current world. Even before it became the new normal for all of us Capgemini Invent invested in initiatives such as a Parent portal, Raising Capgemini Network in LIFE Employee Resource Group, Emergency Care benefit, and Flexible Work focus groups.