Select which Site you would like to reach:

Infrastructure Services Podcast

Listen to our experts as they deep dive into hot and trending topics that are driving Infrastructure Services markets today.

Whether you are accelerating your move to the cloud, radically improving the end-user experience, creating transformative new capabilities and economies through Service Integration, or exploring innovative ways of working and collaborating, the success of your digital transformation agenda determines your ability to exploit the opportunities of the digital age. Listen to our experts as they deep dive into these hot and trending topics that are driving markets today.

Playlist

 

Featured Episodes

Power of Analytics in a Digital Workplace

Unlock the power of data and analytics for a better user-experience.

Read more icon
Power of Analytics in a Digital Workplace

Related Services

Read more icon Infrastructure Services
Read more icon Connected Employee Experience
Read more icon Connected Workspace
Read more icon Connected Office

Meet Our Experts

>

Chris King

>

Vincent Charpiot

Expert in Cloud Transformation Services, Sales Strategy and Business Development

>

Stuart Downes

Over 20 years experience with workplace technology services and transformation. Responsible for Capgemini’s digital workplace transformation offering – Connected Employee Experience.

>

Jon Harriman

Over 15 years of experience in Microsoft technologies. Head of Cloud Infrastructure Services portfolio specializes in Workplace, Mobility and Collaboration Services.

>

Radhika Ramesh

>

Shailesh Jain

Expert in Cloud migrations, Public Cloud

Additional Reading

Employee Experience

Connected Employee Experience

A fantastic employee experience is everything. Make sure it’s everywhere.

Read more icon
Connected Employee Experience
infrastructure Services

Service Integration

A comprehensive, collaborative, way of working that enables multi-sourced IT services to...

Read more icon
Service Integration
cloud infrastructure services

Data Center Transformation: Achieve your vision of next-generation run

Control the complexity of data center transformation.

Read more icon
Data Center Transformation: Achieve your vision of next-generation run
cookies.

By continuing to navigate on this website, you accept the use of cookies.

For more information and to change the setting of cookies on your computer, please read our Privacy Policy.

Close

Close cookie information