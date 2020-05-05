Welcome to Capgemini’s retail podcast page. Tune into our experts to stay up to date with all of the latest news from global retailers, as well as reviewing the latest retail trends and technology breakthroughs. We hope you find these episodes insightful, and if you want to speak to us on any of the topics, please get in touch.

Tuning into our podcast is easy, simply click the link to listen via SoundCloud.

Eposide: Retail Innovation – New Ways to Shop

In this episode, Capgemini’s Shannon Warner and Evan Allen dip into the wide-ranging topic and offering insights on such themes including; new ways to shop, new ways to engage, the latest ways to build loyalty and leading trends that are impacting global retailers.

Episode: Retail Innovation – Intelligent Supply Ecosystems

In this episode we are joined by our retail experts; Capgemini’s Lindsey Mazza and Cyndi Lago, who will offer their insights on the latest retail trends and the technologies driving them.

Episode: Closing the loop on the circular fashion economy

Peter Maloof, from the Applied Innovation Exchange in New York talks to Natasha Franck, CEO of EON Group about closing the loop on the circular fashion economy.

Episode: Digital Supply Chain: Unlocking value hidden in complexity – Part 1

For large corporations, supply chains define the word ‘complex’. Huge functional teams, immense spans of control, ever-increasing volumes of data, not to mention a massive reliance on partners, macroeconomic conditions, and ever-evolving consumer expectations. Despite this complexity, modern supply chains are incredibly adept at delivering results and providing a critical link between corporate strategy and the end consumer.

Kevin Syslo, and Joe Boggio from Capgemini’s Applied Innovation Exchange in San Francisco, and Frederic Laluyaux, CEO of Aera Technologies discuss how this complexity can actually be a business advantage in part 1.

Episode: Digital Supply Chain: Unlocking value hidden in complexity – Part 2

We continue the conversation with Kevin Syslo, and Joe Boggio from Capgemini’s Applied Innovation Exchange in San Francisco, and Frederic Laluyaux, CEO of Aera Technologies on how this complexity can actually be a business advantage in part 2.

Episode: Special Edition: The Power of Data and Social Media in the Fashion Industry

This special edition from our New York Applied Innovation Exchange features Karen Moon, CEO and Co-Founder of Trendalytics, a product intelligence platform that allows retailers to understand and predict trends by aggregating billions of consumer demand signals.

We were first introduced to Trendalytics during a Retail Pitch event hosted at the AIE and continued to collaborate during the National Retail Federation Big Show event in Jan 2019 and now for more specific client engagements.

In the conversation with Karen, Peter Maloof, Director of the New York AIE, dives into Trendalytics, the power of data, and how social media platforms are altering marketing, advertising and merchandising in retail.

Episode: AI Trends in Retail Operations

Global annual spending on artificial intelligence by retailers will top $7.3 billion by 2022. Paradoxically, recent research by Capgemini found that only 1% of AI initiatives reach full-scale deployment. In this episode, Nisheeth Srivastava, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer for Capgemini India discusses how emerging trends in AI are reshaping the retail value chain. Speakers for this podcast include: Ganesh Subramanian, Founder and CEO of Stylumia; Partha Kes, subject expert from Capgemini’s RetailHub.