Capgemini Financial Services’ World Reports Podcasts

Welcome to Capgemini Financial Services’ World Reports podcast page. Our 6 world reports are flagship thought leadership publications offering in-depth analysis, trends and industry insights across financial services.

The intent of our World Report podcasts is to take a deep dive into an aspect of each report and bring them to life through discussion with  highly-acclaimed industry influencers who have years of experience and rich insights into the future of financial services. If you find the podcasts interesting, please follow Capgemini on SoundCloud and “like,” “repost” and “share” with your own networks. If would like to continue the conversation with us, please email us at financialservices@capgemini.com

Episode 1 – World FinTech Report 2020

Join Elias Ghanem, global head of Market Intelligence at Capgemini Financial Services, and Theodora Lau, founder of Unconventional Ventures, a boutique consulting firm that drives innovation in the financial services ecosystem as they discuss how digital has come to the forefront and what banks can do to create experiences that make customers want to come back for more. Capgemini’s Mary-Ellen Harn hosts this inaugural episode of the World Report podcasts.

www.fintechworldreport.com

