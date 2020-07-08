Back to the Future – Tomorrow’s Quality Engineering Today Podcasts

Select which Site you would like to reach:

Welcome to Back to the Future – Tomorrow’s Quality Engineering Today, a series of podcasts conducted with our partner Micro Focus that are based on the World Quality Report.

The podcasts take an in-depth look at the future of the software testing industry. How will new technologies such as AI and analytics, practices such as DevOps, and other factors optimize the testing process to ensure high quality and provide business value to clients? What will software testing look like 10 years from now? Join Capgemini and Micro Focus experts as they discuss these topics and more over 12 episodes.

If you find the podcasts interesting, please follow Capgemini on SoundCloud and "like," "repost" and "share" with your own networks. If would like to continue the conversation with us, please email Jeff Spevacek, Quality Engineering Transformation Leader, at jeffrey.spevacek@capgemini.com

 Episode 1 – How Analytics from Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning are changing Software Testing Forever

In this first podcast of a series based on the World Quality Report, host Mary-Ellen Harn speaks with Nick Utley, Transformation Leader in Analytics at Capgemini and Omer Felder, Executive Product Manager in Lifecycle Management at Micro Focus about the impact of AI/ML-based analytics in software testing.

