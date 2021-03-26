Group Conflict of Interest Policy

Capgemini’s Conflict of Interest (CoI) policy applies to all employees and board members, for all companies of the Group. These principles are designed to help us abide by the ethical principles set out in Capgemini’s Code of Business Ethics.

Capgemini fully respects private lives and recognizes that employees may be part of legitimate financial, business, civic, and community networks outside their jobs at Capgemini. Personal interests may therefore potentially adversely influence our judgment, objectivity, or loyalty to the company; a conflict of interest between company interests and personal interests may occur.

Download COI Policy

Please select your language:

Choose your language.. Chinese English French German Italian Japanese Polish Portuguese Russian Spanish



Declare is a confidential web-based conflict-of-interest management tool provided by Capgemini to its employees and board members globally to declare and manage conflicts of interest (such as outside business interests, close relationships, board memberships, outside financial interests, and other conflicts of interest).