ISAI Cap Venture invests in Zelros, the first AI software dedicated to the insurance distribution of tomorrow

Founded in 2016 and currently counting 50 employees operating in Paris, Munich and Milan, Zelros is the missing link to drive business value in the distribution of insurance products and services. Zelros AI software product enables insurance players to offer a fluid and personalized experience from intelligent lead management through need analysis and advice to automated underwriting.

The startup has developed a 100% insurance specialized AI platform that connects to all types of insurance data, whether structured or unstructured such as voice calls or documents to insurance-specific predictive models in order to enrich their predictions and recommendations.

Powered by exclusive cognitive services (Powerful Speech Recognition, Natural Language Understanding, etc.) Zelros interprets essential information from customer interactions in real-time and provides new contextualized and transparent recommendations for both Advisors and Agents; enabling them to act faster and with better accuracy.

For all those reasons, ISAI Cap Venture participated in the second fund-raising round, as a partner for acceleration. Capgemini plans to leverage Zelros in digital transformation programs and at the same time help Zelros scale across new geographical areas.