Select which Site you would like to reach:

Threekit

Threekit is the leading 3D Visual Commerce Platform for brands, manufacturers, and retailers. Threekit’s platform automates the creation of 2D, 3D, and AR visuals and enables product configuration. With Threekit, shoppers can customize, zoom-in, rotate, add-parts, and more for eCommerce, sales, and service.

Having a digital version of the product is also proven to lead to breakthrough productivity gains for Threekit customers. Brands can prototype without actually making a physical product. They can email out millions of personalized products based on individual preferences, and put one product into multiple scenes without doing photoshoots.

Visual commerce is changing the way shoppers experience products digitally and will have a profound impact on NFTs and the Metaverse. Threekit enables brands to create thousands or millions of unique 1 of 1 product creations that can be minted and sold to fans and collectors as NFTs. As virtual products grow, they will increasingly be used for visual identities across virtual worlds.

For all those reasons, ISAI Cap Venture participated in the second fund-raising round, as a partner for acceleration. Capgemini plans to leverage Threekit in digital transformation programs and at the same time help Threekit scale across new geographical areas.

Related Experts:

Lucia Sinapi

Executive VP – Capgemini Ventures Managing Director

Mari Lymsalo

Capgemini Ventures Ecosystem Director

Darshan Shankavaram

EVP, Digital Customer Experience Global Practice Leader at Capgemini

Charlton Monsanto

EVP, Digital Customer Experience, North America

Related News

ISAI Cap Venture invests in Threekit

Read more icon
ISAI Cap Venture invests in Threekit

Capgemini Ventures

Introducing Corporate Ventures

In partnership with ISAI, Capgemini Ventures has launched a fund to accelerate the growth of...

Read more icon
Introducing Corporate Ventures

Other Investments

Alation

ISAI Cap Venture invests in Alation, the leading data intelligence solution that enables data...

Read more icon
Alation

Copado

ISAI Cap Venture invests in Copado, a leading native DevOps platform for Salesforce focused...

Read more icon
Copado

InsideBoard

ISAI Cap Ventures invests in InsideBoard, a SaaS platform for change management that utilizes...

Read more icon
InsideBoard

Toucan Toco

ISAI Cap Venture invests in Toucan Toco, a data storytelling solution, to help CxOs make...

Read more icon
Toucan Toco

Zelros

ISAI Cap Venture invests in Zelros, the first AI software dedicated to the insurance...

Read more icon
Zelros

Related Service

Immersive Experiences

The experience...

Read more icon
Immersive Experiences

We respect your privacy

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. They help us to improve site performance, present you relevant advertising and enable you to share content in social media.

 

You may accept all cookies, or choose to manage them individually. You can change your settings at any time by clicking Cookie Settings available in the footer of every page.

 

For more information related to the cookies, please visit our cookie policy.

Allow all cookies Manage cookie settings Decline all cookies