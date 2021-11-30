Select which Site you would like to reach:

Startup catalyst

Startup Catalyst is Capgemini’s Startup program designed to enable collaboration in a structured way between value adding startups and Capgemini businesses. It relies on one conviction: our clients need open innovation to make an impact. Our program is a catalyst which associates the power of a global leading company in Technology and Digital Transformation with the ambition and innovative mindset of startups.

WHAT WE DO AT STARTUP CATALYST

In highly evolutive and complex ecosystems of players, Capgemini’s clients are striving to anticipate what’s next for their business.
Startup Catalyst identifies, qualifies, and adopts effectively performing solutions critical to their strategic digital transformation agenda thanks to a complete catalog of services that leverages the most promising startups.
From the first contact with our team to the construction of the collaboration, we designed a structured approach in 6 steps to ensure the perfect match between business needs and startup ambition

STARTUP CATALYST FOR UTMOST VALUE

WHAT COULD YOU EXPECT FROM A COLLABORATION WITH CAPGEMINI AS A STARTUP?

WHAT COULD YOU EXPECT FROM STARTUP CATALYST AS A CAPGEMINI’S CLIENT?

 

THEY COLLABORATE WITH US TODAY

Alation

ISAI Cap Venture invests in Alation, the leading data intelligence solution that enables data...

Alation

Copado

ISAI Cap Venture invests in Copado, a leading native DevOps platform for Salesforce focused...

Copado

Toucan Toco

ISAI Cap Venture invests in Toucan Toco, a data storytelling solution, to help CxOs make...

Toucan Toco

Zelros

ISAI Cap Venture invests in Zelros, the first AI software dedicated to the insurance...

Zelros

