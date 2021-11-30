Startup Catalyst is Capgemini’s Startup program designed to enable collaboration in a structured way between value adding startups and Capgemini businesses. It relies on one conviction: our clients need open innovation to make an impact. Our program is a catalyst which associates the power of a global leading company in Technology and Digital Transformation with the ambition and innovative mindset of startups.

WHAT WE DO AT STARTUP CATALYST

In highly evolutive and complex ecosystems of players, Capgemini’s clients are striving to anticipate what’s next for their business.

Startup Catalyst identifies, qualifies, and adopts effectively performing solutions critical to their strategic digital transformation agenda thanks to a complete catalog of services that leverages the most promising startups.

From the first contact with our team to the construction of the collaboration, we designed a structured approach in 6 steps to ensure the perfect match between business needs and startup ambition

STARTUP CATALYST FOR UTMOST VALUE

WHAT COULD YOU EXPECT FROM A COLLABORATION WITH CAPGEMINI AS A STARTUP?

WHAT COULD YOU EXPECT FROM STARTUP CATALYST AS A CAPGEMINI’S CLIENT?