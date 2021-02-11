ISAI Cap Venture invests in Alation, the leading data intelligence solution that enables data search & discovery, data governance, data stewardship, analytics, and digital transformation

Founded in 2012, Alation has raised $82 million in VC funding. With a 300+ strong workforce, the platform is present in 63 countries and has over 300,000 subscribers around the globe.

Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, filling a gap with an innovative approach in the Capgemini data discovery / data-trust foundation offering, which is a hot market sector for our clients and a priority for the Information & Data Practice (I&D).

Alation pioneered the data catalog market and combines machine learning with human insight to tackle the most demanding challenges in data. Here’s a look at their evolution.

Alation is broadly recognized by the analyst community and was recently named a leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Machine-Learning Data Catalogs Q4 2020 report, Gartner Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions, and the Dresner Wisdom of Crowds® Data Catalog Market Study.

Capgemini and Alation are already demonstrating their ability to deliver value to their joint customers.

Here are some of the reasons Alation stands out in the market:

Intelligence: An AI-first approach using behavioral, linguistic and inferential intelligence to drive accelerated time to insight.

Collaboration: Crowdsourcing, conversations and expert steward identification create a vibrant community around an organization's data assets to drive usage and trust.

Guided Navigation: Guide users to the right data via a business oriented/user-friendly UX/UI to accelerate analyst onboarding.

Active Governance: Enforce policies at the point of consumption to balance business value and compliance.

Broad, deep connectivity: Maximize access to trusted data to speed discovery and insight.

Rapid time to value: With a low initial design and configuration effort, leading analyst firm reports 364% return on Investment.

Alation's impact on its Customers:

Alation in a nutshell – value proposition