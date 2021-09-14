Innovation cannot happen in a vacuum. It needs energy and momentum. It needs a thriving ecosystem that provides partnerships and investment initiatives for both large organizations and the brightest startups. Capgemini Ventures, part of our Open Innovation strategy, was conceived to do just that.

Capgemini Ventures aims at co-creating and delivering value with startups, clients, and tech partners. By making minority investments through the ISAI Cap Venture Fund and by building a joint go-to-market with startups and partner ecosystems, we are able to provide greater value for our clients.

Our focus: