Innovation cannot happen in a vacuum. It needs energy and momentum. It needs a thriving ecosystem that provides partnerships and investment initiatives for both large organizations and the brightest startups. Capgemini Ventures, part of our Open Innovation strategy, was conceived to do just that.

Capgemini Ventures aims at co-creating and delivering value with startups, clients, and tech partners. By making minority investments through the ISAI Cap Venture Fund and by building a joint go-to-market with startups and partner ecosystems, we are able to provide greater value for our clients.

Our focus:

  • Corporate ventures: Our Group Corporate Venture Capital fund, jointly set up with ISAI for minority investments, is focused on accelerating the growth of the most promising B2B startups worldwide.
  • Startup catalyst: We leverage an end-to-end framework for startup ecosystem management that is designed to enable collaboration in a structured way between Capgemini and startups in order to provide value to our clients.
  • Business ventures: We’re engineering new ecosystems joining forces with our clients, startups and other technology and industry leaders to forge a new path forward taking advantage of technology evolution.

BUSINESS VENTURES

Future4care, the European healthcare startup accelerator launches in Paris

Capgemini and Orange announce plan to create “Bleu”, a company to provide a ”Cloud de Confiance” in France

Capgemini joins Verkor venture to reinforce the European low-carbon battery value chain

Capgemini acquires a 20% stake in Azqore

Indosuez Wealth Management and Capgemini further strengthen partnership

STARTUPS

Copado

ISAI Cap Venture invests in Copado, a leading native DevOps platform for Salesforce focused...

Zelros

ISAI Cap Venture invests in Zelros, the first AI software dedicated to the insurance...

InsideBoard

ISAI Cap Ventures invests in InsideBoard, a SaaS platform for change management that utilizes...

Alation

ISAI Cap Venture invests in Alation, the leading data intelligence solution that enables data...

Toucan Toco

ISAI Cap Venture invests in Toucan Toco, a data storytelling solution, to help CxOs make...

OPINION LEADERS

Lucia Sinapi

Expert in Innovation and Startup Eco-system

Jeremie Veg

Expert in Automotive and Manufacturing, Automotive Services

