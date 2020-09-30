Materiality – Prioritizing our key issues

Understanding the social, environmental and economic concerns of our stakeholders is essential to ensuring that we continue to focus on the key topics, now and in the future. We updated our materiality matrix in 2018 and have continued to build and improve upon our external and internal stakeholder engagement process.

Key topics are economic, social, and environmental issues that have an effect on the organization’s ability to create sustainable value. This is determined by considering their effect on the organization’s strategy, governance, performance, or prospects.

We undertook five key steps to update our materiality review.

Conducting in-depth analysis of the industry, the reporting guidelines, conducting peer reviews and assessing our potential to impact UN’s Sustainable Development Goals

Clear definitions for each topic and the approach for scoring them

Independent interviews with our external stakeholders to evaluate their views on the importance and prioritization of 23 topics in their relationship with Capgemini

Broad panel of internal perspectives gathered to assess the potential impact of each of the 23 topics on Capgemini’s ability to create and protect value over the medium and long-term.

Findings from the process validated to ensure we understand what matters most to our stakeholders and how that aligns with our prioritization of material issues to create value now and in the medium and long-term.

As expected and hoped, the positioning of topics on the materiality matrix clearly demonstrates a strong level of alignment between the views of internal and external stakeholders, gathered independently. Our materiality matrix highlights the critical level of importance our stakeholders have placed on a number of topics related to our business impact, including innovation, client satisfaction and collaboration, and data privacy and cybersecurity.