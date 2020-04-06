Employee actions for a sustainable future

Moniek van der Liende I am a business analyst in the Netherlands specializing in innovation and retail. Innovation and sustainability are my twin passions. I work with our internal Sustainability Community and our catering staff in our Capgemini office in Utrecht to help reduce food waste, minimize use of single-use plastic and help our community become more aware of sustainable solutions. I believe by avoiding food waste, we meet two goals – work towards better food security for all and reduce greenhouse gases.

Ambarish Mirajkar I am a subject matter expert for Governance Risk and Compliance in India. Carpooling to work everyday is one of the best decisions I have made. I have saved costs, expanded my peer group and importantly, I have cut down on my carbon footprint. I love doing the right thing.