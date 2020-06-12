Select which Site you would like to reach:

Meet your consumers’ changing preferences

Customer experience and commerce

Research

COVID-19 and the financial services consumer

Supporting customers and driving engagement through the pandemic and beyond

The Consumer and COVID-19

Global consumer sentiment research in the consumer products and retail industry

COVID-19 and the automotive consumer

How can automotive organizations re-engage consumers and reignite demand?

COVID-19 and the age of the contactless customer experience

Winning the trust of consumers in a no-touch world

Virtual events

Spotlight series: Navigating disruption

Now, more than ever, we acknowledge that you cannot model the future with certainty. What you...

Opinions

How COVID-19 is affecting car sales and consumer attitudes

COVID-19 has disrupted our everyday working life, our private life and also our consumer and...

Synchronizing the Company with the Individual

The times we are experiencing are shifting our perspectives and revealing unexpected truths....

Car sales in crisis: A rocky road for manufacturers and dealers

The automotive industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. But what effect is this...

Retail recovery: Redefining “business as usual”

While it is not yet clear how our current environment will change shopping habits in the...

Touchless Retail: What the Rest of the World could learn from China’s new ways to shop

Chinese retailers and brands have brought to life “Touchless Retail”, a new way to serve...

