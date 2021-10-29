Select which Site you would like to reach:

Oracle Awards and Recognition

Oracle 2020 Awards

  • Oracle Partner of the Year EMEA Award for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI): FY 2020

Oracle 2019 Awards

UKOUG Partner of the Year Awards in the following categories:

  1. UKOUG Business Transformation Partner of the Year Award – Silver
  2. UKOUG Industry Partner of the Year Award – Bronze
  3. UKOUG Middleware Partner of the Year Award – Bronze
  • Chris Hollies, CTO Capgemini Oracle UK won the Top Contributor award at the Oracle IaaS & PaaS Forum, May 8-9, 2019 in Italy
  • Capgemini North America teams received two awards at the SuiteWorld event, April 1-4, 2019 in Las Vegas. The NetSuite Industry Vertical awards are based on our overall influence in co-selling sales wins regardless if the sales opportunity was sourced by the Partner.
    * Oracle NetSuite Partner of the Year: Vertical Alliance of the Year award for Warehouse/Distribution
    * Oracle NetSuite Partner of the Year: Vertical Alliance of Year award for Advertising, Media and Publishing
  • At the Oracle PaaS Forum held on April 8-10, 2019 in Spain, our teams received two awards in the following categories:
    * Best API Contributor: Luis Weir, Oracle ACE Director UK Delivery Unit
    * Best PaaS Contribution: Capgemini

Oracle 2018 Awards

  1. 2018 Oracle UKOUG Silver Awards in the following categories:
    *Middleware
    *Systems & Infrastructure
    *Managed Services
  2. 2018 Oracle NetSuite SuiteSuccess Alliance of the Year, North America
  3. 2018 Oracle NetSuite Vertical Alliance of the Year, Retail
  4. 2018 Oracle NetSuite Vertical Alliance of the Year, Manufacturing
  5. 2018 Oracle Cloud Managed Service Provider, Maximum MSP Performance
  6. 2018 Partner Award, Services for Oracle Cloud, Netherlands
  7. 2018 Partner PaaS Community Forum Awards
    *Outstanding PaaS Contribution, Capgemini UK
    *Outstanding API Contribution, Luis Weir, Oracle ACE Director, Capgemini UK

Oracle 2017 Awards

  1. 2017 Oracle Global Excellence Award
  2. 2017 Oracle Service Provider of the Year, Switzerland
  3. 2017 Managed Service Provider Program, First EMEA Partner
  4. 2017 Managed Service Provider Program, First Go-Live
  5. 2017 Gold Business Transformation Partner of the Year, United Kingdom Oracle User Group
  6. 2017 Silver Middleware Partner of the Year, United Kingdom Oracle User Group

