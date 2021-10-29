Oracle Awards and Recognition

Oracle 2020 Awards
- Oracle Partner of the Year EMEA Award for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI): FY 2020
Oracle 2019 Awards
UKOUG Partner of the Year Awards in the following categories:
- UKOUG Business Transformation Partner of the Year Award – Silver
- UKOUG Industry Partner of the Year Award – Bronze
- UKOUG Middleware Partner of the Year Award – Bronze
- Chris Hollies, CTO Capgemini Oracle UK won the Top Contributor award at the Oracle IaaS & PaaS Forum, May 8-9, 2019 in Italy
- Capgemini North America teams received two awards at the SuiteWorld event, April 1-4, 2019 in Las Vegas. The NetSuite Industry Vertical awards are based on our overall influence in co-selling sales wins regardless if the sales opportunity was sourced by the Partner.
* Oracle NetSuite Partner of the Year: Vertical Alliance of the Year award for Warehouse/Distribution
* Oracle NetSuite Partner of the Year: Vertical Alliance of Year award for Advertising, Media and Publishing
- At the Oracle PaaS Forum held on April 8-10, 2019 in Spain, our teams received two awards in the following categories:
* Best API Contributor: Luis Weir, Oracle ACE Director UK Delivery Unit
* Best PaaS Contribution: Capgemini
Oracle 2018 Awards
- 2018 Oracle UKOUG Silver Awards in the following categories:
*Middleware
*Systems & Infrastructure
*Managed Services
- 2018 Oracle NetSuite SuiteSuccess Alliance of the Year, North America
- 2018 Oracle NetSuite Vertical Alliance of the Year, Retail
- 2018 Oracle NetSuite Vertical Alliance of the Year, Manufacturing
- 2018 Oracle Cloud Managed Service Provider, Maximum MSP Performance
- 2018 Partner Award, Services for Oracle Cloud, Netherlands
- 2018 Partner PaaS Community Forum Awards
*Outstanding PaaS Contribution, Capgemini UK
*Outstanding API Contribution, Luis Weir, Oracle ACE Director, Capgemini UK
Oracle 2017 Awards
- 2017 Oracle Global Excellence Award
- 2017 Oracle Service Provider of the Year, Switzerland
- 2017 Managed Service Provider Program, First EMEA Partner
- 2017 Managed Service Provider Program, First Go-Live
- 2017 Gold Business Transformation Partner of the Year, United Kingdom Oracle User Group
- 2017 Silver Middleware Partner of the Year, United Kingdom Oracle User Group