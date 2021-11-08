YOUR PARTNER IN CRUCIAL MOMENTS

In the life of every business there are crucial moments where having aligned, engaged, and empowered stakeholders is essential.

The ASE (Accelerated Solutions Environment) is your partner in these moments. ​

We design and deliver dynamic, empowering experiences that create the right conditions to unleash group genius. Using our unique combination of capabilities, we strip away the rational, emotional and political blockers that get in the way of powerful, transformative business outcomes. ​

By unlocking this human potential, we enable teams, projects and organizations to connect differently. This creates the passion, engagement, alignment and momentum you need to get the future you want.

OUR SERVICES

EXPERIENTIAL EVENTS

Co-designing and facilitating events that help teams navigate moments of large-scale complexity, where the outcomes will determine significant business change – from vision and strategy, to implementation, adoption, and triple bottom line thinking.

DesignShop: It’s not a workshop… it’s a DesignShop. A DesignShop is an intense, creative, multi-day event that guides large, diverse sets of stakeholders through the creative process to rapidly co-create and align on actionable solutions and a path forward. DesignShops are particularly well-suited to address wicked problems: those previously deemed unsolvable, that have considerable uncertainty and ambiguity, and/or intense political and emotional blockers to success.

Discovery Day: Gather a small team of decision-makers to explore the art of the possible, better understand the options available to them, and agree on where to start – all while experiencing our unique, collaborative process.

VISUALIZATION

Bringing to life your most complex ideas and challenges through a range of visually dynamic and compelling products. We enrich stories, give clarity to complexity and amplify ideas.

ACADEMY

Helping you take the ‘ASE way of working’ back to your organization. From Collaborative Facilitation to Emotional Intelligence, we enable teams and organizations to develop the core disciplines of the ASE’s methodologies and collaborative, whole-person culture to transform how you work from the inside out.

CROWD INNOVATION

Creating a platform for your people to connect and engage on business challenges from across the breadth of your organization. This empowers individuals to generate ideas, big or small, that can drive innovative solutions and meaningful change.

EMBEDDED COLLABORATION

Harnessing the full power of our design, facilitation, storytelling, and visualization expertise, we work with you across the life of a project or program to rapidly: articulate challenges, overcome resistance or misalignment, and make decisions.

GLOBAL LOCATIONS & CONTACTS

We are a global capability within Capgemini, able to design and lead dynamic experiences, wherever you need us to be – in person, virtually or in combination.​

Contact one of our ASE team members to learn more about how we can help you get the future you want.