The future of work – the changing organization persona

Organizations need to implement a fluid mindset that revitalizes the individual energies and aspirations of their people to create a purpose-driven workplace.

The recent global pandemic has introduced a new emotion within the workforce called “eudaimonia” – or simply put pursuit of happiness – which is contributing to the great resignation.

Put another way – within the workplace, we all want to take ownership of our lives and we’ve started to think more about the ways to integrate our work and personal lives.

Rethinking workplace culture

Many employees I’ve connected with are now interested to do jobs that cater to their life choices of attaining peace of mind and better work-life balance, rather than continuing on highly demanding career paths.

Indeed, a recent survey observed that a third of workers who switched jobs during the pandemic took less pay in exchange for better work-life synergy. It’s clear that we may have to rethink our idea of workplace culture – not only to accommodate this workforce behavior but to acclimatize to this new thinking.

While changes in the way we work were already starting to come into place prior to the pandemic, the health crisis has accelerated this movement – especially as younger generations are demanding greater freedom and autonomy. From working in cramped spaces and setting up our computer equipment at home, to not being able to meet our colleagues face to face, the lines between work and our personal lives quickly became blurred.

Even today, organizations are looking to improve this equation by introducing benefits such as a hybrid working environment, no-meeting days, shorter work-weeks, and productivity tools that measure employee experience and wellbeing.

The rise of expectation diversity

An even greater change organizations have to focus on is sensitizing their people managers to adapt to the changing workplace “expectation diversity.” I call this expectation diversity as we’re entering a phase where Gen X, Millennials, Gen Z, and Gen Alphas will work together to bring a wide range of workplace expectation.

For their part, Gen Z and Gen Alphas are a technology-driven, social media-centric workforce that are energized by personalized experiences and innovation. This evolution will necessitate employers and leaders to re-evaluate and adapt existing company cultures to reflect a new, uncharted reality.

Workplace communities will demand more diverse and inclusive environment, as well as ways of working that discourage parenting employees and encourage a level of cultural leadership in action based on respect, support, and trust.

To stay ahead of these challenges, organizations need to build and deploy fluid mindsets that enable their people to cherish their whole self at work and find it exciting in the adventure of change. To achieve this, leaders, HR, and CXOs need to inject an appropriate perspective in the work environment that revitalizes individual energies and aspirations in creating a purpose driven workplace.

To discover more about how Capgemini’s Intelligent People Operations puts your employees at the heart of HR operations, across your talent acquisition, HR administration, payroll, and HR analytics functions, to deliver strong and sustainable business value, contact: preeti.chopra@capgemini.com