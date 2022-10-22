The Biodrug Revolution

Numerous recent innovations in technology have transformed Life Sciences. In particular, we’re learning more about the therapeutic advantages of biological treatments such as antibody therapies, vaccines, gene therapies and cell therapies. Otherwise known as Biodrugs, these drugs contain active ingredients – either complex biological molecules, or produced from living systems, such as cells or tissues.

Many Biodrugs represent the cutting-edge of biomedical research and have the potential to treat a variety of medical conditions for which no other treatments are available. Some are global therapies, for example, such as the therapeutic proteins and monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) commonly used for treatment across large populations, while some cell and gene therapies are highly personalized and developed to be able to act at genome or cellular level in specific host patient. And nucleotide technologies such as mRNA, developed from gene engineering combined with whole genome sequencing, are now within our reach and show great promise for personalized medicine and for diseases that were previously considered untreatable.

Thanks to emerging biotechniques and a growing knowledge in omics – biological sciences that includes genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, or metabolomics – scientists are enlarging the scope of this powerful technology. The challenge now is to produce them at scale and at an acceptable price.

Challenges

Whilst excitement about biologic-based therapeutics is high, Biodrugs remain hard to produce at a large scale, whilst ensuring they maintain targeted Critical Quality Attributes (CQAs).

Bioproduction remains highly complex, mostly due to the nature of the bioproduct itself or the difficulty in deploying powerful monitoring sensors that enable full control of bioprocesses at scale. But each step of the Biodrug production process has very different challenges to more established chemical-based drugs manufacturing, which need to be addressed to deliver optimal product with optimal yields.

Nowadays, though, engineers have the tools to overcome several of these development challenges through AI, data science and modeling.

Joined up approach

To boost the potential of Biodrugs to improve human health, bioprocesses need to be scalable, and their challenges must be simplified. Challenges are mostly technological, and many can be improved through a joined-up approach to digital technology, incorporating better data collection and processing using cutting edge tools.

Better sensors, data-driven approaches, the use of new disruptive mechanistic models and AI to analyze data, and process automation technologies will allow biopharma to optimize R&D and manufacturing processes through data insights.

As Biodrugs become more and more complex, biotechnologies and cutting-edge technologies must be considered in one holistic approach, combining omics know-how and AI within multi-functional teams. The implementation of this new methodology has already saved time and cost, reducing the time to market, and ultimately improving health and saving lives

