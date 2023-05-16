Connect your people and process to mitigate supply chain disruption

Future-proofing supply chains requires effective customer interaction strategies that enable businesses to drive enhanced business outcomes and more business value ­– regardless of disruptions that occur in the market.

Competing in the new market has forced most industries to rethink their long-term plans. The consumer products (CP) industry is no exception, with businesses being impacted by unpredictable global events, labor shortages, higher inflation, increased commodity costs, and shifting consumer expectations.

On top of these challenges, customers now demand more from the brands they interact with, and companies must adapt and evolve to stay ahead . Whether it’s faster delivery times, more personalized products, or seamless omnichannel experiences, companies must leverage data and analytics to gain insights into their customer behavior, preferences, and trends to be able to deliver a more “Amazon-like” consumer experience.

Deploy customer interaction strategies…

But according to a report from the Capgemini Research Institute , 54% of companies acknowledge that their supply chain has changed significantly in the last two years. Only a small percentage feel equipped to handle these disruptions, which can lead to lower net promoter scores (NPS), customer attrition, and ultimately revenue loss.

To mitigate the challenges and disruptions, and help them stay ahead of the competition, organizations need to create ever more agile and seamless connections with their customers. This can be achieved by implementing digital transformation and customer interaction strategies that integrate all aspects of their supply chains and create personalized experiences for their customers.

… that drive intelligent, frictionless customer experiences

Developing new ways of detecting, preventing, and overcoming friction and complexity across supply chain operations enables organizations to respond rapidly to changing requirements and deliver specific business outcomes in a value-focused way.

In today’s business landscape, it is imperative that business leaders build a new equation between their employees, customers, partners, and technology, leveraging digital contact center service solutions powered by AI to drive frictionless customer experiences.

To conclude, investing in intelligent customer interaction strategies that connect your people and processes to deliver more meaningful, emotive, and frictionless relationships. This helps you mitigate supply chain disruption and generate enhanced business outcomes such as increased value, customer loyalty, and wallet-share.

To learn how Capgemini’s Intelligent Customer Operations for Consumer Products & Retail solution can drive intelligent, frictionless customer experiences across your consumer product operations to mitigate supply chain disruption, contact: adam.guediri@capgemini.com

Adam Guediri focuses on in helping customers transform their technology into digital, omnichannel, personalized solutions to achieve better customer experiences and interactions for Capgemini’s clients.