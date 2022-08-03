Intelligent, integrated, end-to-end supply chain operations

The six pillars of the intelligent supply chain: Intelligent network design and risk management Smart forecasting and integrated business planning 360° sourcing analysis and supplier collaboration Touchless and agile order to delivery Supply chain as a service Supply chain control tower and end-to-end performance management



Integrated, touchless, and agile

One Operations is a framework that delivers data-driven, AI-augmented end-to-end operations, digitally transforming and integrating an organization’s target operating model to help realize strategic objectives at speed and scale.

It’s both comprehensive and tailorable to the needs and circumstances of individual organizations, and enables organizations to remove complexity, integrate business processes, and leverage the data, insights, and technology needed to eliminate the manual execution of mundane tasks and drive better decisions – which is where the touchless and agile elements come in.

This means businesses can improve forecast accuracy, increase their order fill rate, cut the time spent planning promotions, accelerate cash collections to reduce days sales outstanding (DSO), and – perhaps most importantly of all – focus on enhancing customer experience.

Inbuilt digital intelligence

While many analytical tools based on legacy price-elasticity models are people-intensive and often not scalable, a solution based on machine learning (ML), such as One Operations, provides several advantages over current approaches to trade spending. It is:

Easier to scale for large numbers of stock-keeping units (SKU) without adding proportional human efforts

Flexible, for instance, it can leverage specific store-level data available from retailers, rather than aggregated third-party sell-out data

Not locked into well-defined, fixed promotional activity, which can readily incorporate new types of promotional activities

Not bound by data that is separated by product, customer, or geography

Refreshed and updated frequently, and can incorporate the latest data, rather than just historical numbers.

The comprehensive, intelligent, and seamless view that emerges gives the business more agility and responsiveness, with orchestrated data delivering greater business intelligence, and hence improved decision-making. The skills of team members can be augmented with digital tools and data insights to help them focus on activities that don’t just drive growth, but that improve the user experience.

These tools and technologies include data orchestration to reduce friction for the customer in an omnichannel model, and insights and predictive technology that knows what’s next for the organization’s customers and teams. The net result is an organization that operates smoothly, seamlessly, and with the needs of customers as its prime focus.

Integrated operations as-a-service

One Operations is offered on an as-a-service basis. It’s a true, frictionless partnership, in which Capgemini works as an extension of our clients’ businesses, sharing goals, risks, rewards, and mindsets, and achieving necessary changes as smoothly as possible, with all capabilities provided under one roof, rather than being handed off to third parties.

As part of this partnership, we undertake to:

Collaborate on design and development to create the business case, and co-invest with clients to deliver competitive position, speed to market, and increased shareholder value

Share targets based on business outcomes, including business waste reduction, dispatch rate improvement, and enhanced customer case fill on time

Take on our clients’ end-to-end operational performance metrics.

Key elements of our contract with our clients include:

Shaping the strategic transformation agenda – defining the strategic target operating model and operating model; establishing GCC peer and business value benchmarks

– defining the strategic target operating model and operating model; establishing GCC peer and business value benchmarks Executing the Global Business Services agenda – leveraging digital twins to establish a digital-first framework, and conduct a preconfigured digital process evaluation and a digital advisory assessment in operational expenditure, cash, and talent performance

– leveraging digital twins to establish a digital-first framework, and conduct a preconfigured digital process evaluation and a digital advisory assessment in operational expenditure, cash, and talent performance Deploying technology accelerators – deploying AI-augmented workforce solutions, leveraging insights and data program/business intelligence, and establishing an Intelligent Command Center

– deploying AI-augmented workforce solutions, leveraging insights and data program/business intelligence, and establishing an Intelligent Command Center End-to-end design, implementation, and maintenance – deploying enterprise technology and automation solutions (platforms to microtools), and AI/Analytics/RPA-enabled processes

– deploying enterprise technology and automation solutions (platforms to microtools), and AI/Analytics/RPA-enabled processes Augmenting operations – leveraging BPO-enabled transformation capabilities to deliver tangible business value, growth, guaranteed outcomes, and shared gain.

Integrated operations – measurable benefits

It all makes sense: touchless decision-making, across a smart, frictionless, enterprise-wide supply chain, operated on an as-a-service basis where everyone is committed to success.

But theory is no substitute for practice, which is why we’re so pleased to be able to demonstrate that, yes, it really works.

Let’s take just one case alone – a global blue-chip consumer packaged goods company. Our implementation resulted in an increase of revenue of €150 million, a decrease in costs of €50 million, and a decrease in working capital of €600 million.

In particular, supply chain planning was improved: forecast accuracy increased by 15%, and inventory decreased by eight days. Marketing promotions were streamlined: the time spent on setting up promotions decreased by 50%. In addition, there were benefits to order fulfillment: fill rate increased by 20%.

Delivering frictionless operations for one of the world’s largest FMCG companies and the global leader in supply chain

This fast-moving consumer goods company and global supply chain leader needed to free up its operational energies to focus on growth and create a consumer-first mindset and an insight-driven future-fit organization.

However, it was being impacted by a range of challenges:

70% of the client’s time was spent analyzing past performance

At least 30% of its trucks were leaving the warehouse half empty

Launching products was taking longer than expected

100 touches were required to deliver a monthly forecast

Many of the planning processes were manual and disconnected

Master data quality was poor leading to low plan adoption.

Capgemini deployed an industry-leading planning platform and intelligent automation to drive frictionless, end-to-end process integration and transformation. Our solution leverages D-GEM to develop a best-in-class operating model that unlocked enhanced business outcomes: