Generative ai for the masses

Alex Bulat
11 Jul 2023

AI AI AI, did you miss it?

#generativeAI for the masses with Robert H.P. Engels and Mark Roberts. Deconstructing and learning from each other in this beautiful #idealoading episode, go and listen to the full version in the comments! And don’t forget to subscribe and comment what you think about the episode!

What you will learn in this episode:

  • Why is this wave different?
  • What is in the HYPE, why now? looking at History vs Now!
  • There is not one AI
  • How to go from: “Good to Useful” 
  • How and where to start with a simple 📝 check list you need!
  • Ideale use cases for it 
  • Principals and guidance
  • What is the job of the future?
  • The war in AI: Scale maximalist vs the Symbolist
  • Model whispers
Listen to the full episode here
View Alex’ post on LinkedIn

