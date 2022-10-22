Finding Value in Intelligent Medical Products

The healthcare landscape has changed rapidly over the past few years, spurred on by the shift to value-based care, the dizzying speed of technological advancement, and the focus on patient-centric solutions. These factors are forcing a convergence among all aspects of care – pharma with drug delivery and medication adherence programs, medtech with evermore complex software and data management, and everyone with artificial intelligence (AI) to name just a few. As if this wasn’t enough – consumerization, augmented and virtual reality, regulatory and cybersecurity compliance, and the connectedness of everything are having a huge impact on how we all expect to interact and engage with all aspects of healthcare.

All this has given rise to a new ecosystem model for medtech companies – intelligent medical products. These include devices and solutions like Bluetooth-connected autoinjectors, insulin pumps connected to continuous glucose monitors, image assisted surgery, robotic surgery systems, and analytic initiatives that drive personalized medicine.

Although it’s hard to pin down a consistent, widely accepted definition, an intelligent medical product, in addition to performing its intended diagnostic or therapeutic device functions, involves a significant use of software to capture and use data, drawn from multiple sources to drive information and insights to achieve a range of goals such as:

Increasing patient engagement in their healthcare

Improving the quality of care provided

Driving efficiencies in medical device manufacturing and post-launch operations

Providing a foundation for emergent and value-added services

There is real opportunity for those medtech companies who embrace the business model changes required to thrive in this ecosystem – and real danger of being relegated to commoditized niche players for those that don’t.

However, while they provide obvious benefits for healthcare providers and patients, finding the value in intelligent medical products for medical device companies can prove elusive and challenging. As these companies seek to add intelligent medical products to their product portfolios, many are struggling to capture the right balance of business strategy, innovation, core organizational capabilities, and the right partnerships to drive lasting value.

Four Steps to Finding Value

There are four primary activities that medtech companies need to undertake to find value in their intelligent medical products, and to avoid being relegated to a commoditized, replaceable position. These bold steps may require them to change their way of thinking, their business model, and their organization – but they’ll be in a better position to provide greater value for their customers within this rapidly changing and converging healthcare ecosystem.

Rethink their business strategy and model, specifically focusing on their customers’ needs, their revenue model, and their sense of market. An objective third-party may be required to assist with this “re-thinking” to get past assumptions that have been built up over time, but the effort to reconsider their approach to innovation can only improve a company’s overall strategy. Embrace a system thinking approach to find value in this converging ecosystem. Systems thinking brings the discipline to capture purposefulness; composition – achieving the right balance among seemingly contradictory needs and interdependencies; connectedness – understanding the inter-connected and interoperable nature of a product in the overall healthcare ecosystem; perspective, and emergence – the result of a set of interactions within a product that can yield additional capabilities and values that are not always apparent on first consideration. Find the right partners. Collaboration is essential given the increasing technical complexity and the multiple disciplines that need to be brought together to create meaningful, value-driven solutions. In addition, building successful and sustainable intelligent medical products without the right partners will ultimately challenge an organization’s ability to scale to meet ongoing needs and portfolio growth. Have a clear and purposeful data strategy that establishes the purpose for and governance of enterprise and portfolio data to ensure a strategic evolution and roadmap for data as an asset. Ultimately, data is not just a by-product of running a business – it is critical to business.

The key to real growth in this changing, converging, intelligent medical product ecosystem is to embrace radical change and innovation.

Medtech companies must focus their innovation and investment strategies on how they can find value in this changing ecosystem. Rethinking their business model, embracing systems thinking, and finding the right partners are the essential ingredients to allow them to survive and prosper.

