Ecosystem-Enabled Transformation for Banks

Traditional banks are at crossroads As the industry struggles to embrace change in a rapidly evolving world, agile new competition in the form of neo-banks, digital banks, and in some cases, not even banks, are challenging the traditional definitions of success in banking.

New-age customer expectations have evolved significantly after being exposed to a different level of digital capabilities coming from their e-commerce platforms, OTT providers, and cab aggregators. They expect better from their banks.



However, according to the latest World Retail Banking Report, a Capgemini Research Institute survey conducted with bank executives, show that incumbent banks face structural challenges across the entire customer lifecycle. This starts from struggling to identify new customer segments, with 82% of executives saying they find it difficult); to converting prospective targets, with 55% responding that they have challenges providing seamless onboarding experiences, and, finally, to retain existing customers, with 61% not being able to reduce customer churn. A whopping 95% executives blamed their legacy core banking systems for this, citing that these systems did not allow them to effectively leverage data and inhibit customer-centric growth strategies1.



As a result, traditional banks are finding it difficult to shift the dialogue from a product-centric focus to a customer-centric focus, something that their new competition does particularly well. Consequently, incumbent banks face a great risk of existing customers fleeing to the new, more attractive digital-first banks. To counter these threats and effectively compete, they have no option but to enhance digital capabilities immediately. Banks need to ensure the shift is multi-faceted, with digital being the backbone of their customer experience, operations, and technology strategies.



With the pace of change in the industry now being unprecedented and accelerating even more every year with the emergence of a growing number of FinTechs entering the market, it might not be possible for banks to own all of these changes on their own. As they juggle between their own profitability and operating expenses, traditional banks need to be very selective about which products, systems, channels, and experiences they own — and which ones they work with broader ecosystem partners on. Based on their own context and target market, banks need to design and orchestrate their own ecosystems, which are completely aligned to their desired state.



Working with a broader, curated ecosystem could offer banks several benefits: