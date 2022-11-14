Digitalize your helpdesk to drive frictionless accounts payable

A self-service, one-stop shop for AP

One of the easiest ways of addressing these bottlenecks is to implement a next-generation, self-service AP platform – powered by Zendesk’s Digital Concierge or ServiceNow technologies – that provides a single-source of AP information in real time.

By delivering augmented, frictionless interactions and transparency across your entire P2P cycle, an AP platform maximizes the efficiency of your AP processes and significantly increases your customer and employee satisfaction. It also meets the needs of your ecosystem of suppliers, procurement, organizations, and service providers to drive value across your purchase-to-pay (P2P) cycle, including:

Deploying a one stop shop mindset

Putting business transparency at the center of your operations

Injecting automation into your assignments and workflow

Improving services, experiences, and productivity.

Increased transparency and satisfaction

Digitizing your core P2P processes and implementing a self-service AP platform enables you to shift focus from delivering transactional services to unifying communication channels – which provides the insight you need to make effective AP decisions in real time.

By leveraging autonomous updates, customer voice support, role-based approvals, and AI-based search capabilities, an AP platform can deliver a range of benefits to your organization, including:

Enhanced customer and employee experiences – that drive personalized, frictionless communications across channels

For a faster, more transparent, and reliable purchase-to-pay process that increases customer and employee satisfaction, implementing a next-generation, self-service AP platform is a must.

To learn more about how Capgemini’s AI.Payables solution helps implement a new self-service, frictionless AP platform across your purchase-to-pay function, contact: mahalakshmi.r@capgemini.com