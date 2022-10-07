Context-aware analytics is driving enhanced customer satisfaction

As such, the modern contact center faces a range of challenges, including:

An increasing number of similar issues that are not proactively addressed

Increased resolution time per ticket

Repeated analysis of similar issues by different agents.

Leveraging context-aware analytics and ticket resolution

Let’s look at a typical scenario, common to most businesses:

Michael calls the contact center in German regarding an audio issue with his laptop: “Ich habe ein problem mit dem Ton im laptop.”

Sofia also calls the contact center in Spanish with a similar issue: “No puedo escuchar nada en mi sistema.”

James then chats with the contact center in English about the same audio issue: “I’ve just received a new laptop, but I can’t hear anything.”

Although these three challenges are similar, it’s difficult for contact center teams to identify call and issue patterns, especially when dealing with thousands of conversations across multiple languages in near real time.

To solve these challenges, contact centers are deploying plug-in analytical tools with purpose-trained AI components that enable next-generation, context-aware analytics.

These tools analyze calls in near real time and detect patterns in inbound calls, highlighting any underlying issues by comparing thousands or tens of thousands of previous tickets. The pattern detection tool helps unravel trends and anomalies in these tickets based on their context and details – and it does it faster and more accurately than a human is capable of.

Next-generation call pattern detection

But how does a context-aware call center work in practice? Using the same situation outlined previously, thousands of different customers call your contact center to ask about an issue in their own native language.

The tool’s engine detects the language, translates it, and extracts the meaningful data from raw text utilizing advanced natural language processing (NLP). Key information is extracted and compared to previous cases in your contact center’s data repositories. Based on an established, underlying context, all similar tickets are identified and analyzed in seconds, sending an alert to your support teams to ensure it is handled by the right team quickly and efficiently.

Your product or service teams then work on early root cause analysis, based on the information gathered from multiple, similar tickets. And your support teams are now able to proactively recommend and inform the business about similar issues, reducing the number of inbound tickets your customer experience agents need to deal with.

This ensures patterns are discovered much earlier, which leads to fewer complaints, significantly improved wait times, and more satisfied customers. All of this is achieved through technologies such as voice-to-text, natural language understanding (NLU), and context-aware pattern analytics.