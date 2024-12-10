Advanced Air Mobility (AAM)

“…the swiftness of the plane’s ascent is an exemplary symbol of transformation. The display of power can inspire us to imagine analogous, decisive shifts in our own lives, to imagine that we, too, might one day surge above much that now looms over us.” Alain de Botton, ‘The Art of Travel’

Introduction: regulating a new era of aviation

In March 1927, the US government issued its first aircraft type certificate for a Buhl Airster CA-3, a three-place open biplane. A creation of aviation’s early days, only 20 CA-3s were built, and the aircraft’s maximum speed (125 mph) is lower than that of many consumer cars available today.

Almost 100 years of progress later, a new type of aircraft, and a new type of aircraft certification is upon us. Certifying eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) craft is challenging, since eVTOL vehicles take off and land vertically – like a helicopter – but fly like an airplane.

In 2022, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) changed direction. They issued a notice announcing their intent to move from classifying eVTOLs as fixed-wing small airplanes (CS-23/FAR 23) to treating them as a special class of ‘powered-lift’ aircraft with more rigorous, special certification rules. The EASA developed and published the first standards for eVTOL certification in 2019 (SC-VTOL-01).

In June 2024, EASA and FAA agreed to mostly similar certification criteria for eVTOLs (even though both bodies maintain some unique standards). Following this agreement, EASA released updated certification guidance for eVTOL to align with US standards (SC-VTOL-02), updating many of its technical specifications to match the FAA’s Draft AC 21.17.

In October 2024, the FAA issued a final rule for the qualifications and training that instructors and pilots must have to fly aircraft in the “powered-lift” category – the “Special Federal Aviation Regulation (SFAR) – Integration of Power-Lift: Pilot Certification and Operations”.

Though important, this rule is not yet in the US Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) 14, and is intended to be temporary, lasting 10 years. It aims to help integrate Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) – which encompasses the use of air taxis – into the US National Airspace System (NAS).

The SFAR defines operational requirements for craft in this category (with possible exceptions for specific VTOLs), including minimum safe altitudes and required visibility. With this, air taxis will be able to start commercial operations in the US.

In this article, you'll explore the progress made by ten major eVTOL companies, and where each is in the certification process.



Before we begin…

Let’s have a quick look at the certification process.

Full Certification involves three steps:

Figure 1: Full Certification steps

As defined by the FAA, Type Certification is “the approval of the design of the aircraft and all component parts (including propellers, engines, control stations, etc.). It signifies the design complies with applicable airworthiness, noise, fuel venting, and exhaust emissions standards.”

Getting the Type Certification is the first mandatory step towards eventually obtaining an Airworthiness Certificate. The process demonstrates that an applicant has shown the compliance of a Type Design (eg. a small airplane, uncrewed vehicle, etc.) to all applicable requirements. It includes several reviews and approvals, as shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Type Certification steps

Wisk was formed in 2019 as a partnership between the aviation giant Boeing and Google co-founder Larry Page’s Kitty Hawk aircraft company. Wisk is making significant progress; aiming for certification in the near future. The company intends to start air taxi flights before 2030 and has partnered with Houston Airports to explore the development of an eVTOL ‘vertiport’ infrastructure.

Figure 3: Wisk Generation 6 aircraft mockup. Photo Credit: The Vertical Flight Society

In June 2024, Wisk acquired Verocel Inc., a software verification and validation (V&V) company. Verocel’s unique expertise in supporting the certification of high-integrity aerospace software and the qualification of V&V tools will play a key role in Wisk’s ongoing effort to certify its Generation 6 autonomous, electric air taxi. The Generation 6 eVTOL is a 12 propeller design with four seats.

2. Airbus Urban Air Mobility (France) – “CityAirbus NextGen

Europe’s largest aerospace company, Airbus, is also pursuing eVTOL. The project originally began at Airbus Helicopters SAS and was later moved to its Airbus Urban Mobility unit in 2018. The company is now in the advanced stages of development, with the EASA certification process underway.

Figure 4: Full electric CityAirbus NextGen prototype. Photo Credit: Airbus media

Airbus has not declared a target date for achieving EASA Type Certification in Europe, but aims to have its eVTOL certified and in service in Europe before the end of this decade. It presented the CityAirbus NextGen prototype to the public in March 2024. The NextGen is a four seat design and supposedly the first in a series of eVTOL craft that the company intends to produce. This unveiling coincided with the opening of a new CityAirbus test center in Donauwörth, Germany – which will be dedicated to testing eVTOL systems.

3. Supernal (formerly Hyundai Urban Air Mobility) (US & Korea) – “S-A2”

Founded in 2020, Supernal is Hyundai Motor Group’s (HMG) advanced air mobility (AAM) company. With its background in car building, it claims to be developing “a new form of aviation manufacturing, blending automotive’s high-tech production technologies with aerospace’s high certification standards”.

Figure 5: Supernal S-A2 unveiling. Photo Credit: The Vertical Flight Society

In addition to eVTOL technology, the company is exploring what it calls “turnkey AAM market solutions” to help the broader industry and future customers work with the eVTOL model. The company unveiled the S-A2, a four passenger, one pilot design at CES 2024. Supernal aims to have its aircraft certified by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and in service by 2028.

SkyDrive was founded in July 2018 and claims to have succeeded in the first crewed eVTOL flight trial in Japan in 2019. It unveiled the design of the SD-05, its commercial model ‘flying car’ in September 2022. Also in 2022, it announced a partnership with automotive giant Suzuki, and is now producing the SD-05 at Suzuki Motor Corp’s plant in Shizuoka. In April 2024, SkyDrive applied for an FAA Type Certification through Japan’s Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) – as per the Declaration of Corporation between the FAA and JCAB, the FAA delegates to the JCAB for the Type Certification.

Figure 6: SkyDrive Flying Car. Photo Credit: SkyDrive

It aims to get approval in 2026 from JCAB for operations in Japan and, after that, operate commercially worldwide. The company also announced an agreement with the Osaka Metro system to study the feasibility of using eVTOL in the Osaka area – with Osaka Metro also investing in Skydive. The company intends to launch an air taxi service in the Osaka Bay area in 2026.

Eve started life in 2017 as a project within Brazilian aerospace manufacturer Embraer, before being spun off as a standalone company in October 2020. Its investors include Rolls-Royce, United Airlines, SkyWest and Republic Airlines. Eve applied for a Type Certificate from the Civil Aviation Agency of Brazil (Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil – “ANAC”) in 2022.

Figure 7: Eve V2. Photo Credit: Eve

Eve’s first project is the eVTOL EVE – designed to carry four passengers and one pilot with a 100km range. The first full size prototype was unveiled at the 2024 Farnborough Airshow. Eve is targeting FAA and ANAC certification by 2026. ANAC published the final airworthiness criteria for the EVE-10 aircraft on November 1st 2024. This represents a noteworthy milestone in the certification process and showcases the considerable progress achieved in the development of Eve’s eVTOL aircraft.

Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd. (AKA EHang), was founded in 2014. An earlier craft, the Ehang 184, introduced at CES in 2016, is billed as the world’s first autonomous aerial vehicle AAV capable of transporting passengers. In May 2020, the company obtained what it describes as “the world’s first commercial pilot operation approval” from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) to use the EHang 216 for aerial logistics. EHang later secured Type Certification from the CAAC in 2023.

Figure 8: EHang 216. Photo Credit: EHang

The company received a production certificate in 2024 and is now working towards its operating certificate. Currently, it can only be used for small-scale flight demonstrations on a non-commercial basis under special permits. In 2023, it performed the first passenger-carrying eVTOL aircraft flight in the Middle East, UAE, with the approval of the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA). The company is focusing on demonstrating the safety and operational feasibility of its eVTOL.

Founded in 2016, Vertical Aerospace claims to be the first company in the UK to have built and flown a full scale fully eVTOL aircraft. It already boasts orders from operators like American Airlines, AirAsia and Virgin Atlantic, and is working towards CAA, EASA, JCAB and FAA certification, with significant progress made. Vertical Aerospace received its first DOA from CAA in 2023, and an extension in 2024.

Figure 9: The Vertical Aerospace VX4 is powered by 8 Rolls-Royce Electrical motors. Photo Credit: Vertical Aerospace (via The Vertical Flight Society)

Since leaving the European Union (and EASA), the UK has not developed new VTOL regulations. Instead, the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has agreed to accept EASA Type Certification.

As such, the CAA and EASA have been working closely on the requirements for eVTOL certification. Against this backdrop, Vertical Aerospace has successfully completed various flight tests – for example, in 2023, an unmanned test flight at Kemble Airport, Cotswold UK. The VX4 is an eight propeller design that carries four passengers and a pilot.

Formerly called E-Volo GmbH, and founded in 2011, Volocopter claims that, starting in 2024, it will be “the first to bring electric air taxis to Europe”. The company offers the VoloCity air taxi for city use and the VoloRegion for longer distance journeys (connecting “the city with the suburbs”). Volocopter is currently in the process of EASA and FAA certification.

Figure 10: Volocopter. Photo Credit: The Vertical Flight Society

The company expects to receive final certification from EASA between the end of 2024 and the first half of 2025, while concurrent certification from the FAA will enable the company to start commercial services in the US shortly thereafter. Volocopter is the world’s first (and currently only) eVTOL company to hold both Design Organization Approval (DOA) and a Production Organization Approval (POA) extension that allows the production of the VoloCity aircraft at its own facility. It received EASA’s DOA in 2019, followed by the initial POA in 2021.

Founded in October 2018, Archer is currently working towards FAA Type Certification. The company is targeting 20-50 mile routes that take over an hour in traffic and, in 2024, the construction of a dedicated 400,000 square foot factory in Covington, Georgia. United Airlines is Archer’s first major corporate partner, placing a substantial order for hundreds of craft in 2021.



In August 2024, Archer announced its intention to launch a network in Los Angeles that would begin in 2026 and serve key locations, like Angeles International Airport (LAX), Orange County, Santa Monica and Hollywood Burbank. It also plans to begin operations in Miami Florida in 2025.

Figure 11: Archer Midnight Unveiling. Photo Credit: The Vertical Flight Society

In November 2022, Archer unveiled its Midnight production aircraft, which is designed to operate with a pilot and up to four passengers, plus carry-on luggage. Archer Aviation received its Part 135 Air Carrier and Operator Certification from the FAA in June, 2024. The FAA has agreed on the certification basis for Midnight (in which the FAA formalizes a set of rules tailored specifically to the aircraft that is to be certified) and released the SFAR governing operational requirements for the aircraft.

Archer has completed initial flight tests and is actively engaging with the FAA. The company is focusing on validating the performance and safety of its eVTOL, with multiple flight test phases underway. Archer still expects to complete Type Certification in time for Midnight to enter service in 2025.

Joby Aviation was founded in 2009 and boasts strategic partnerships with the likes of Delta, Toyota and Uber. It plans to complete its FAA Type certification and launch commercial services in 2025. To date, it has completed 3 out of 5 stages of the Type Certification process.

Figure 12: Joby flight test Nov 15, 2022. Photo Credit: The Vertical Flight Society

Joby’s design has six rotors and has the capacity for four passengers and a pilot. The company plans to launch air taxi services in multiple countries, like the UAE, Japan, Australia, UK and the US. Joby has achieved significant milestones, including successful flight tests. In June 2024, an S4 converted to hydrogen-electric power completed a record 523 mile flight – without stopping.

Conclusion: we’re nearly there

Based on their certification timelines, Joby and Archer in the US, and EHang in China should be carrying passengers in less than 2 years. How exciting! Knowing that other eVTOL companies are following fast, we will all have faster and safer commuting options soon.

A footnote on Lilium

One notable eVTOL company not included in our list is Lilium, due to uncertainties about its future FAA and EASA certification journey.