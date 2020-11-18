Innovating for sustainable futures

Select which Site you would like to reach:

We believe innovation and technology are the key levers to address the challenges posed by climate change. We bring all our expertise in innovation and technology to the service of our customers, in order to develop solutions that meet these challenges. We innovate together to help our clients optimize their use of available data and explore new sustainable models, combining artificial intelligence, economic performance, and ethics. Similarly, our solutions enable governments and administrations to offer efficient and reliable digital public services, tailored to users’ needs.

Featured content

Capgemini supports the European Space Agency in the exploration of forest biomass from space

Capgemini has been commissioned by the European Space Agency (ESA) to develop the pilot...

Capgemini takes a stance against climate change by developing tools to better understand our planet

Our experience on the ground, together with our understanding of data, particularly of data...

Sogeti Sweden leverage AI to hunt spruce bark beetles

The solution is built on the Sogeti Sweden solution Geo Satellite Intelligence that uses...

Project FARM – An intelligent data platform to resolve global food shortages

Global demand for food is anticipated to increase by 60% by 2050. Today, a great percentage...

How a threat to nuclear submarines now protects against floods

The technology that was used to track nuclear submarines can now also be used to assess water...

Smartly: Supporting a Greener Planet

Capgemini helps Smartly deliver an innovative mobile app to accurately bill Norwegians for...

Our research reports

Climate AI

How artificial intelligence can power your climate action strategy

Fit for Net-Zero

Investments in next generation clean technologies. 55 Tech Quests to accelerate Europe’s...

The automotive industry in the era of sustainability

How can automotive organizations accelerate their efforts to improve sustainability?

How sustainability is fundamentally changing consumer preferences

As the hands of the Doomsday Clock inch towards midnight and consequences of climate change,...

Key Climate Change and Energy Transition Takeaways

The share of renewables is growing—and reliability becomes a concern

Powering sustainability

Why energy and utilities companies need to view sustainability as an opportunity

Street Smart

Putting the citizen at the center of smart city initiatives

Our opinions

Why AIs are learning to count all the trees in the world

Part of the escape plan from the looming climate crisis involves counting how many trees...

Training AIs doesn’t have to hurt (the planet)

Bedazzled as we are by the myriad new advances it enables – from speech recognition to...

How to make your AI solution good for business and the planet

AI promises to be a powerful tool in pursuit of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, but...

How AI will make the stuff we need to survive the next 30 years

New materials with precisely engineered properties are urgently needed for applications...

Applying technology to sustainability challenges

Technology is the key to solving global sustainability challenges.

Environmental Sustainability

We reduce our carbon emissions and help our clients with their sustainability challenges

Upcoming events

World Climate Forum Europe 2020

Capgemini Invent is a proud partner and keynote speaker at World Climate Forum Europe on...

