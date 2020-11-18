Innovating for sustainable futures

Featured content
Capgemini supports the European Space Agency in the exploration of forest biomass from space
Capgemini has been commissioned by the European Space Agency (ESA) to develop the pilot...
Capgemini takes a stance against climate change by developing tools to better understand our planet
Our experience on the ground, together with our understanding of data, particularly of data...
Sogeti Sweden leverage AI to hunt spruce bark beetles
The solution is built on the Sogeti Sweden solution Geo Satellite Intelligence that uses...
Project FARM – An intelligent data platform to resolve global food shortages
Global demand for food is anticipated to increase by 60% by 2050. Today, a great percentage...
How a threat to nuclear submarines now protects against floods
The technology that was used to track nuclear submarines can now also be used to assess water...
Smartly: Supporting a Greener Planet
Capgemini helps Smartly deliver an innovative mobile app to accurately bill Norwegians for...
Our research reports
Climate AI
How artificial intelligence can power your climate action strategy
Fit for Net-Zero
Investments in next generation clean technologies. 55 Tech Quests to accelerate Europe’s...
The automotive industry in the era of sustainability
How can automotive organizations accelerate their efforts to improve sustainability?
How sustainability is fundamentally changing consumer preferences
As the hands of the Doomsday Clock inch towards midnight and consequences of climate change,...
Key Climate Change and Energy Transition Takeaways
The share of renewables is growing—and reliability becomes a concern
Powering sustainability
Why energy and utilities companies need to view sustainability as an opportunity
Street Smart
Putting the citizen at the center of smart city initiatives
Our opinions
Why AIs are learning to count all the trees in the world
Part of the escape plan from the looming climate crisis involves counting how many trees...
Training AIs doesn’t have to hurt (the planet)
Bedazzled as we are by the myriad new advances it enables – from speech recognition to...
How to make your AI solution good for business and the planet
AI promises to be a powerful tool in pursuit of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, but...
How AI will make the stuff we need to survive the next 30 years
New materials with precisely engineered properties are urgently needed for applications...
Applying technology to sustainability challenges
Technology is the key to solving global sustainability challenges.
Environmental Sustainability
We reduce our carbon emissions and help our clients with their sustainability challenges
Upcoming events
World Climate Forum Europe 2020
Capgemini Invent is a proud partner and keynote speaker at World Climate Forum Europe on...