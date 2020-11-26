Join the Hungarian Team!

Why should you join Capgemini Hungary?

At Capgemini Hungary, our people use the best technologies to support the world’s leading companies in preparing for the future. We are a growing team with an entrepreneurial spirit based in Budapest and Székesfehérvár, part of a global community of 270,000 Capgemini digital transformation professionals and experts. We are actively working for a sustainable future with strong ambitions to achieve carbon neutrality no later than 2025 and to become a Net zero Business by 2030.

Be bold and make the difference shaping a promising future with us!

You are looking for a new challenge? Check out our current open positions and join the team!

Get involved with us for a sustainable future

Our ambition? To achieve carbon neutrality for operations no later than 2025 and to become a Net zero Business by 2030.

We over-achieved our 2030 target to reduce carbon emissions by 30% per employee in January 2020, a decade ahead of schedule, we have now set a new ambition to get to NetZero by 2030. To accelerate our carbon reduction program, we will switch to 100% renewable electricity, expand new ways of working, reduce the carbon impact of supply chain and more.

Our local commitment to environment

The Environment is one of Capgemini’s key priorities and in 2020, we decided to contribute to forest preservation by joining forces with NGO Reforest’action. The aim of this project is to act for Climate Change and biodiversity protection by offering you the opportunity to plant your own tree in a number of different countries.

The benefits of such an initiative are various in terms of climate (tons of CO2 stored), Biodiversity (more than 10 000 shelters for animals created), and health (20 000 months of oxygen generated).

Interested in acting to protect environment by planting your own tree? Apply and receive your dedicated free code!