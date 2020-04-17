Helping you support your workforce during these unprecedented times

We are all living through a unique time. And, we are all being touched both personally and professionally. Financial Services firms, like other businesses, are assessing what measures need to be taken to support their workforce and their business in the age of COVID-19. Capgemini’s Emergency Response Management Application can provide you with support. It can help you track and respond to your employees’ COVID-19 needs quickly and efficiently. The app can be simply downloaded in the Salesforce Service Cloud dashboard and provides pre-built visual reports enabling you to: Track illnesses

Build cases and respond quickly and easily

Gain analytics to make the right response decisions A comprehensive view of your employees, categorized by geographical, business units and departments etc. can help you more easily shift resources, reassign roles, create return-to-work plans, and help provide information on the impact on payroll. The application is complimentary for you. Please complete the form to receive the download link and learn more about our offering.

First Name * Last Name * Company * Job Title * Email * Phone * By submitting this form, I understand that my data will be processed by Capgemini as indicated above and described in the Terms of use. * Thank you for your interest. You will shortly receive an email with the download link.To learn more about the solution, please download the factsheet here . Kindly check your spam as well. We are sorry, the form submission failed. Please try again.