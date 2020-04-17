Helping Banks Help Small Business: the CARES ACT

|In these unprecedented times, there has been a major impact on small businesses as the market landscape changes daily.
The United States government came forward with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act with $349 billion in loans to small businesses with fewer than 500 employees. This amount will assist small businesses by creating a safety net.
How Capgemini can assist?
Capgemini in collaboration with Q2 Cloud Lending has a proven cloud-based solution that enables banks and lenders to rapidly process loans via quick and seamless integration with back-end systems.
With the CARES Act already in effect, our solution can be deployed within four business days enabling banks to be immediately ready to handle the influx of applications. The solution’s components include AI- and RPA-fueled cognitive document processing, a robust framework for Intelligent reporting, secured analytics for fraud detection, and dedicated operations teams.
To know more about the CARES Act as well as our solution, download the brochure by filling out the form.
We at Capgemini are here to assist you with your business challenges during this unique time.
