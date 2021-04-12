Digital technical publications for the Intelligent Train

With the advent of advanced connectivity and intelligent onboard data collection, the transportation sector servitization model looks set to transform performance in the railways’ sector. From the station platform to the trains and the tracks they run on, the rail industry is undergoing digital transformation. Driven by increased client expectations and need for greater safety, intelligent support and services emerge with the transformation in developing and publishing technical content and product data. With the increase in complexity of rail systems, rapid technology changes, and limited resources, organizations must look at newer ways of management and intuitive consumption of technical data.

Watch this video to learn from Capgemini experts about:

Technology trends in the railway industry

Use of emerging technologies to build Intelligent Documentation

Digital transformation and modernization of legacy technical data

Adoption of 3D visualization, AR, VR, and chatbots for interacting with technical content

Design of digital technical content for compliance, training, maintenance and service delivery

Best practices to bring down the TCO of technical publications and achieve predictable ROI.

