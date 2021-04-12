Digital technical publications for the Intelligent Train

With the advent of advanced connectivity and intelligent onboard data collection, the transportation sector servitization model looks set to transform performance in the railways’ sector. From the station platform to the trains and the tracks they run on, the rail industry is undergoing digital transformation. Driven by increased client expectations and need for greater safety, intelligent support and services emerge with the transformation in developing and publishing technical content and product data. With the increase in complexity of rail systems, rapid technology changes, and limited resources, organizations must look at newer ways of management and intuitive consumption of technical data.
Watch this video to learn from Capgemini experts about:
- Technology trends in the railway industry
- Use of emerging technologies to build Intelligent Documentation
- Digital transformation and modernization of legacy technical data
- Adoption of 3D visualization, AR, VR, and chatbots for interacting with technical content
- Design of digital technical content for compliance, training, maintenance and service delivery
- Best practices to bring down the TCO of technical publications and achieve predictable ROI.
Fill in the details to access the webinar :
Thank you for filling the below form and watch the video now!
We are sorry, the form submission failed. Please try again.