Select which Site you would like to reach:

Data-powered Innovation Review | Wave 1

We all agree that data is pivotal to business change. With exciting developments around Artificial Intelligence, data goes far to enable the merits of building a data-powered organizational culture.

Inspired by how a vast majority of technology-driven innovation seems to revolve around data, analytics, and AI, we are happy and proud to share the Data-powered Innovation Review, a magazine with articles crafted by Capgemini experts, on several occasions together with key technology partners and analysts. Don’t hesitate to contact the contributors, they’ll be most happy to discuss further and help you on your way to plotting your own data-powered innovation route.

There is an ocean out there of opportunities that not only will help you to create a better, more innovative technology business; it will also drive you forward in fulfilling the organization’s societal purpose – building on a more sustainable future.

 

Let’s sail that ocean, Bon Voyage!
Ron Tolido, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Insights & Data Global Business Capgemini

 

Get in touch with us for your next innovation session.

DPIR - Wave 1

File size: 16.75 MB File type: PDF
Download icon

Article of the Week

The rise of data-powered change | COVID-19 and unlocking the true potential of data

COVID-19 has proven to be an undeniable accelerator to data-powered innovation and digital transformation. Let's learn a systematic approach to dealing with the new data paradox that ensures data-powered enterprise to unleash its full potential.

The Rise of Data-Powered Change

The Rise of AI

The Rise of Data Culture 

Meet our Experts

Zhiwei Jiang

Read more icon
Zhiwei Jiang

Ron Tolido

Read more icon
Ron Tolido

Paramita Gupta

Read more icon
Paramita Gupta

Padmashree Shagrithaya

Read more icon
Padmashree Shagrithaya
Show all

We respect your privacy

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. They help us to improve site performance, present you relevant advertising and enable you to share content in social media.

 

You may accept all cookies, or choose to manage them individually. You can change your settings at any time by clicking Cookie Settings available in the footer of every page.

 

For more information related to the cookies, please visit our cookie policy.

Allow all cookies Manage cookie settings Decline all cookies