Capgemini Awards and Recognition: Archive

2019
- Capgemini positioned as a leader among Global SAP HANA and Leonardo Ecosystem Partners for SAP S/4HANA – September 2019
- 2019 SAP Pinnacle Award – FINALIST in the Customer Experience Partner of the Year – Large Enterprise category
- Capgemini named a Leader in two IDC MarketScape 2019 Vendor Assessments for Utility Services
- Capgemini named Leader in Next-generation IT Infrastructure Services by Everest
- Capgemini named a Leader by Everest Group for BFS
- Capgemini named a Leader in Advanced Analytics BPS by NelsonHall
- Capgemini wins 2019 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough award for best virtual agent solution
- Capgemini named EMEA Systems Integrator (SI) & Value Added Reseller (VAR) Partner of the Year 2019 by MuleSoft
- Capgemini recognized as winner for 2019 Microsoft SAP on Azure Partner of the Year
- Capgemini named a Leader in Global API Strategy and Delivery Service Providers, Q2 2019 Forrester Wave Report
- Capgemini positioned in the Leadership zone for Engineering, Research and Development (ER&D) services by Zinnov
- Capgemini Receives the 2019 Pega Partner Award for Excellence in Growth and Delivery
- Everest Group names Capgemini a Leader in Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Services
- Capgemini named as a Leader for Software Testing by NelsonHall
- Capgemini named Leader & Star Performer by Everest Group for P&C
- Capgemini named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix
- Capgemini named “Star Performer” by Everest Group
- Capgemini named as a Leader for Advanced Digital Workplace Services by NelsonHall
- Capgemini America Named ‘Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality’ by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation
- Capgemini named STAR Performer in Healthcare Payer Digital Services
- Capgemini Research Institute ranked No. 1 again for the quality of its research
- Capgemini named one of the 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute for the 7th consecutive year
- Capgemini ranked as the second fastest growing global IT services brand in 2019
- Capgemini positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, Europe report
- Capgemini named as a Leader for Cloud and Multi-Process HR Services by NelsonHall
- Capgemini recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide
- Capgemini positioned as a Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide
2018
- Capgemini named a 2018 World’s Most Ethical Company® by the Ethisphere Institute for the 6th consecutive year
- Capgemini Research Institute ranked Number 1 for the quality of its research
- Capgemini recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide
- Capgemini named a Leader for Digital Services in Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance Capabilities by Everest Group
- Capgemini named a Leader in Digital Services in Consumer Banking in inaugural Everest Group PEAK MatrixTM
- Capgemini named a Leader in Risk and Compliance Applications Services by Everest Group
- Capgemini’s innovative learning programs are recognized with six awards for excellence from the Brandon Hall Group
- Source Global Research ranks Capgemini’s Digital Transformation Institute in the top 3 for the quality of its research
- Capgemini named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide 2018
- Capgemini positioned as a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for SAP Application Services, Worldwide
- Capgemini named Regional Partner of the Year by SAS
- Capgemini named Global Partner of the Year by MuleSoft
- Capgemini wins Program of the Year at Skillsoft’s Perspectives Innovation Awards
- Capgemini receives 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Award: Customer Choice Partner of the Year – Large Enterprises
- Capgemini receives 2018 Pega Partner Award for Excellence in Accelerating Growth for Business Development
- Capgemini recognized as a Leader for Innovation Strategy Consulting in a Vanguard report by ALM Intelligence
- Capgemini recognized as a Leader in GDPR Services by NelsonHall
- NelsonHall names Capgemini as a Leader for Digital Banking Services
- Capgemini recognized as 2018 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year for France
- Capgemini named a Leader for Guidewire Services by Everest Group
- Capgemini named a Leader for Managed Security Services by NelsonHall
- Capgemini wins Pivotal Customer Impact award
- Capgemini wins the Railsponsible 2018 Climate Change Supplier Award for “General Services Related to Rail”
- Capgemini named a Leader and Star Performer for Insurance Application Services by Everest Group
- Capgemini named a Leader for Finance and Accounting Digital Augmentation Suite by Everest Group
- Capgemini and Nufarm Limited scoop the 2018 ISG Paragon Award™ EMEA Baskbase names Capgemini Global Solution Partner of the Year
- Capgemini cited in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, Western Europe report
- Capgemini named a Leader in the 2018 Application Services in Global Banking PEAK MatrixTM by Everest Group
- Capgemini Group scoops CA Technologies Global Partner Award
- Everest Group names Capgemini a Leader for Open Banking IT Services
2017
- Capgemini receives Citrix System Integrator Award 2017 for its My Workspace Services
- Capgemini named a 2017 World’s Most Ethical Company® by the Ethisphere Institute for the 5th consecutive year
- Capgemini receives Partner Award Winners at CONNECT 2017
- Capgemini Group honored by IBM with 2017 Outstanding Partnership Award for Security
- Capgemini University wins 2017 Skillsoft Innovation award for its Engagement Managers Transformation program
- Capgemini Receives 2017 SAP® Pinnacle Award: Customers’ Choice Partner of the Year
- Capgemini wins the 2017 Pega Partner Award for Partner Excellence in Accelerating Growth
- Capgemini recognized as Informatica’s 2017 Big Data Partner of the Year
- Capgemini Group named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Application Testing Services, Worldwide 2017
2016
- Capgemini University is recipient of the prestigious Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards 2015
- The Ethisphere Institute: Capgemini named a 2016 World’s Most Ethical Company® for the 4th consecutive year
- Capgemini receives SAP® North America Partner Excellence Award 2016 for Industry Services
- Capgemini receives 2016 SAP® Pinnacle Award: Customers’ Choice – Service
- Capgemini positioned in the Winner’s Circle by HfS Research Blueprint report for Finance & Accounting As-a-Service Business Process Outsourcing
- Capgemini wins Pegasystems Partner Award 2016 for Partner Excellence in Driving Growth
- Capgemini University receives Skillsoft Innovation Award 2016 for Empowering Continuous Talent Development
2015
- Capgemini featured in the “Winner’s Circle” for Enterprise Mobility Services in the HfS Blueprint Report
- SAP: Capgemini Receives 2015 SAP® Pinnacle Award: Services Transformation Partner of the Year
- Capgemini Consulting is Awarded “Best Performing Brand” by the Managing Partners’ Forum for Management Excellence 2015
- HfS: Capgemini positioned in the Winner’s Circle by HfS Research Blueprint report for Finance and Accounting BPO
- Capgemini positioned as a ‘Leader’ amongst Large Enterprise Mobile Applications Service Providers by Independent Research Firm
- Capgemini Named as a 2015 World’s Most Ethical Company® by the Ethisphere Institute for the 3rd Consecutive Year
- Capgemini Receives 2014 Cisco Supplier Quality Award for Delivery Excellence
- Capgemini wins two prestigious awards at the Informatica Partner Summit for outstanding performance
- European Commission awards the deployment of the pan-European Open Data Portal to a consortium led by Capgemini
- Capgemini named a ‘Leader’ amongst Global Infrastructure Outsourcing Providers by Independent Research Firm
- Capgemini University Wins a String of Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards for Outstanding Learning Programs in 2014
- SAP: Capgemini won the SAP North America Partner Excellence Award 2015 for SAP Platform Solutions
2014
- The Ethisphere Institute: World’s Most Ethical Company Award Again!
- Forrester: Forrester Ranks Us as Leader in Latest SAP Services Report
- Forrester: Leader Forrester WaveTM-Bericht SAP Services
- Gartner: Leader in Global F&A BPO Magic Quadrant from Gartner
- Nelson Hall: Capgemini positioned as a Leader in Software Testing Services by NelsonHall
- Gartners: Capgemini Group positioned in the “Leaders” Quadrant in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Application Testing Services 2014
- Forrester: Capgemini named a ‘Leader’ amongst Global Infrastructure Outsourcing Providers in an independent report by Forrester Research, Inc
- Gartners: Capgemini positioned in “Leaders” Quadrant in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for SAP Application Management Service Providers, Worldwide
- Gartners: Capgemini positioned in “Leaders” Quadrant in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for SAP Implementation Service Providers, Worldwide
- Source: Capgemini Consulting has been recognized by Source1 for the consistently high quality of its thought leadership content
- Hfs Research: Capgemini has been positioned in HfS Research’s Winner’s Circle for its inaugural BluePrint report on Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPO Services
- Process Excellence Network (PEXN): The Group announces that its Creating Change Friendly Environment: Lean Model Office approach has been awarded the “Next Generation” Process Excellence Project Award by the Process Excellence Network (PEXN)
- Gartners: Capgemini in Gartner’s Leaders Quadrant for Oracle Implementation Services
- Carbon Disclosure Project: Capgemini has been recognized as a world leader in climate performance by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP)
- Pegasystems: Capgemini has won three Partner Excellence Awards from Pegasystems, the software company powering the digital enterprise with Better Business Software®. The awards were the Thought Leadership award, the new Champion of Change award and the Driving Innovation award
- HP: Capgemini erhält “HP AllianceOne Mission-Critical Computing Partner of the Year Award”
- Cisco: Capgemini Receives 2014 Cisco Supplier Quality Award for Delivery Excellence
- EMC: Capgemini was awarded the new EMC Global Federation award and the IIG (Information Intelligence Group) EMEA Partner of the Year award
- SAP: Capgemini has received the SAP Latin America Regional Partner Excellence Award 2014 in the category Top Overall Partner Across Latin America
- SAP: 2014 SAP Pinnacle Award, SAP HANA Adoption Partner of the Year Winner
- SAP: 2014 SAP Pinnacle Award, Customers’ Choice Finalist
- SAP: 2014 SAP Award for Best Partner Platform Winner (Netherlands)
- SAP: 2014 SAP Quality Award for Cloud – Silver winner (Belgium)
- IBM: We won IBM Platinum achievement award!
- VMware: Capgemini has been awarded the VMware Consulting and Integration Partner (CIP) of the Year Award 2014for demonstrating continued excellence in our services and exceeding VMware’s and clients’ expectations
- European Foundation for Management Development: Capgemini University honored with the Corporate Learning Improvement Process (CLIP) re – accreditation from the European Foundation for Management Development
- CorpU: Corporate University has won the CorpU 2014 annual award for Excellence and Innovation for outstanding work in corporate learning and talent development
- Skillsoft Innovation Award: Our University Awarded for Highly Engaging Virtual Learning Framework
2013
- Capgemini rated as ‘Strong Positive’ in Gartner Marketscope for Western European Business Intelligence & Information Management Services1.
- IDC MarketScape: Positioned as a Leader for IT services in the EMEA Utilities Market 2013
- HP: AllianceOne Mission-Critical Computing Partner of the Year Award
- Pegasystems Inc: Two Pegasystems’ Global Strategic Alliance Partner Awards
- Kennedy Consulting Research & Advisory: Positioned as Leader in the Vanguard of Digital Strategy Consulting Services
- SAP: SAP(r) Pinnacle Award as Mobile Co-Innovation Partner of the Year
- Ethisphere Institute: One of the World’s Top Most Ethical Companies
- ASTDs: Our University Wins ASTD’s 2013 Excellence in Practice Award – with Capgemini Consulting!
2012
- Gartner, Inc.: Positioned in the leaders quadrant in the « Magic Quadrant for Help Desk Outsourcing, Europe » (1)
- Gartner, Inc.: Positioned in the leaders quadrant in the “Magic Quadrant for SAP Implementation Service Providers, N America” (2)
- Gartner, Inc.: Positioned in the leaders quadrant in the “Magic Quadrant for SAP Application Services Providers, Europe” (3)
- Gartner, Inc.: Positioned in the leaders quadrant in the “Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Service Providers, Europe » (4)
- Ovum: #1 for outsourced testing services
- SAP Pinnacle Award in 2 categories : “Transformational Award: Unwired Enterprise” and “Business Process Outsourcing and Business Process as a Service Provider of the Year”
- SAP: Global SAP certification in Run SAP® methodology
- SAP: Partner Impact Award for Mobility
- Microsoft: Outstanding Collaboration Partner of the Year
- Microsoft: SAP-Microsoft Unite Innovating for Customer Success Award
- Pegasystems: Partner Excellence Award for Customer Centricity
