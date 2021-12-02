Select which Site you would like to reach:

Capgemini’s Global Data Science Challenge (GDSC) is a flagship hackathon that draws on our purpose to ensure a sustainable future for the planet through our skills, energy, and talent. So far, it has enabled more than 290,000 talented employees around the world to create various AI and ML models that help to solve the challenge at hand.

The GDSC offers participants the opportunity to learn new tools, expand their networks while working on a real-life use case. Due to its success, we are excited to extend participation to a selected number of institutions and their students!

Harnessing the power of AI 

The Data Science Challenge is half training, half competition. The first Data Science Challenge was run in 2016 in Germany. Within the next two years, it became so popular that it was hosted globally by the Insights & Data community. This year, we are excited to make the Global Data Science Challenge available to anyone from the qualified affiliations.

Throughout the challenge, participants will:
• Work on an actual data science/AI use case.
• Learn how to develop, improve and interpret several machine learning algorithms.
• Learn how to run a data science project.
• Form a team, build their own solution, and compete against other participants.

Join the next challenge to eliminate River Blindness disease

Launching in early 2022, ‘Code for a Cure – using AI to eliminate River Blindness’ will see us join forces with the Bonn University to fight against one of the most neglected tropical diseases, River Blindness. This disease affects over 20 million people, adults & children, across various regions worldwide. Treating the disease involves a time-intensive clinical trial process that can ultimately lead to the loss of sight.

After registering GDSC participants will team up to create an AI-based solution that will automate the current manual evaluation process, saving years of work and immensely speed up the availability of new treatments to patients infected by River Blindness.

Interested in joining?

