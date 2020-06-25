Take a look at some of our inspiring women – and men! – from across our organization.

Gaurav Bedekar, Senior Director of our Invent Innovation & Strategy practice in Invent India received the Male Inclusion Champion Award, 2019 for promoting D&I activities, flexible work culture and supporting in career advancement.

Even if history seems opaque around the role of women in establishing inventions, their contribution has been vast including in STEM areas such as Physics, Chemistry, Science, Computing and Wireless Transmission.

Austrian-American Hollywood actress Hedy Lamarr, together with musicist and author George Antheil, developed a radio guidance system for Allied torpedoes which used spread spectrum and frequency hopping technology to defeat the threat of jamming by the Axis powers. Though the US Navy did not adopt the technology until the 1960s, the principles of their work are now incorporated into modern Wi-Fi, CDMA and Bluetooth technology.

Nine coding languages were invented by women: ARC assembly language by Kathleen Booth in 1950, Address by Kateryna Yushchenko in 1955, COBOL by Grace Hopper along with other members of the Conference on Data System Languages in 1959, FORMAC by Jean Sammet in 1962, Logo by Cynthia Solomon in 1967 with members of her team, CLU by Barbara Liskov in 1974, Smalltalk by Adele Goldberg, Diana Merry, and four main other team members at Xerox PARC in 1980, BBC BASIC by Sophie Wilson in 1981, Coq by Christine Paulin-Mohring along with eight development team members of the Lab in 1991. More generally speaking, women have strongly impacted the data processing domain especially women in computing.

House solar heating Hungarian-American MIT inventor Mária Telkes and American architect Eleanor Raymond created, in 1947, the Dover Sun House, the first house powered by solar energy.

Kevlar, a powerful para-aramid synthetic fiber used for a vast range of implementations including bullet-proof vests, was developed by Stephanie Kwolek at DuPont in 1965.

Marie Curie was the first woman to receive a Nobel prize for her works on radiations and, up until today, the only woman to receive two Nobel prizes (among them, one Nobel prize in chemistry for discoveries on Polonium and Radium). She is the sole laureate to be recognized within two distinct scientific areas